قیمت Libra Credit (LBA)
قیمت لحظه ای Libra Credit (LBA) امروز معادل 0.00008883 USD است. ارزش بازار فعلی آن $ 59.94K USD است. قیمت LBA به USD به صورت لحظه ای به روز می شود.
عملکرد اصلی Libra Credit در بازار:
- حجم معاملات 24 ساعته معادل -- USD
می باشد- تغییر قیمت Libra Credit در طول روز +5.04%
می باشد- دارای عرضه در گردش 675.00M USD می باشد
به روز رسانی های قیمت لحظه ای LBA به USD را در MEXC دریافت کنید. از آخرین داده ها و تحلیل بازار مطلع باشید. این اطلاعات برای اتخاذ تصمیمات هوشمندانه در بازار پرسرعت ارزهای دیجیتال ضروری است. MEXC پلتفرم اصلی شما برای اطلاعات دقیق قیمت LBA است.
امروز، تغییر قیمت Libra Credit به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
در 30 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Libra Credit به USD به میزان $ -0.0000196843 بود.
در 60 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Libra Credit به USD به میزان $ -0.0000494818 بود.
در 90 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Libra Credit به USD به میزان $ -0.0001404818524838694 بود.
|دوره
|تغییر قیمت (USD)
|تغییر قیمت (%)
|امروز
|$ 0
|+5.04%
|30 روز
|$ -0.0000196843
|-22.15%
|60 روز
|$ -0.0000494818
|-55.70%
|90 روز
|$ -0.0001404818524838694
|-61.26%
آخرین تجزیه و تحلیل قیمت Libra Credit را کشف کنید: پایین ترین و بالاترین قیمت 24 ساعته، اوج قیمت و تغییرات روزانه:
+0.10%
+5.04%
+1.95%
به آمارهای بازار بپردازید: ارزش بازار، حجم 24 ساعته و عرضه:
Libra Credit is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates open access to credit anywhere and anytime based on the Ethereum blockchain. Libra Credit is a global initiative with a mission to provide financial inclusion and lower the cost of financial services. Powered by its proprietary big data, AI-based credit assessment technology and existing global partnership networks, Libra Credit has the expertise and capabilities to realize its mission. Libra Credit aims to offer a seamless digital lending process that can be completed in 5 steps: application, verification and credit assessment, confirmation, collateral deposit, and disbursement. The Libra Credit platform will focus on a dual-credit risk scoring mechanism that considers the creditworthiness of the pledged collateral as well as the credit information of the borrower. Borrowers will be able to pledge any crypto-assets as collateral and receive loans in their desired asset. Using smart contracts and a proprietary collateral valuation and liquidation system, Libra Credit will lock in agreed terms between borrows, lenders, custodians, guarantors and liquidators. Libra Credit was founded in 2017 and operates out of San Francisco, USA. They are backed by investors such as FBG Capital, GBIC, DHVC, Dekypt Capital, Crypto Parency, and others. Lu Hua, Co-Founder & CEO has experience in the payments, financing, and risk management industries. He was previously the CEO of moKredit, one of China’s top digital credit servicing companies. Lu was also the Head of Core Payments for PayPal China and the Head of Global Banking Platform for PayPal US. Dan Schatt, Co-Founder & COO has previously worked as the Chief Commercial Officer at Stockpile Inc., a leading fintech company, and as General Manager of Financial Innovations at PayPal. Howard Wu, Chief Scientist, he is a blockchain and cryptography expert who is a Founding Partner of Dekrypt Capital, Advisor of Blockchain at Berkeley, and Software Engineer at Google. He advises the project in a technical capacity and has received a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Sciences from UC Berkeley. There are already quite a few blockchain lending projects, so competition is stiff. Libra Credit’s development progress is rather early compared to its competitors. The crypto-to-crypto lending part seems to be well thought out. However, not so much with the crypto-to-fiat part. According to the roadmap, crypto-to-fiat lending is scheduled to launch in 2018 Q3. With details lacking in the weekly blog update about crypto-to-fiat lending, it is difficult to gauge whether the proposed timeline is reasonable.
پلتفرم MEXC، صرافی پیشرو ارز دیجیتال است که مورد اعتماد بیش از 10 میلیون کاربر در سرتاسر جهان قرار دارد. این صرافی به خاطر بیشترین تنوع توکن ها، سریع ترین لیستینگ توکن ها و کمترین کارمزد معاملات در بازار شناخته شده است. هم اکنون به MEXC بپیوندید تا از لیکوییدیتی باکیفیت و کمترین کارمزدهای بازار بهره مند شوید!
قیمتهای ارزهای دیجیتال به شدت تحت تأثیر نوسانات بازاری قرار دارند و خطرات بالایی را در بر دارند. توصیه میشود که سرمایهگذاری صرفاً در پروژهها و محصولاتی صورت پذیرد که به خوبی با آنها آشنا هستید و از خطرات مرتبط با آنها کاملاً آگاه باشید. اهمیت دارد که سرمایهگذاران تجربه سرمایهگذاری خود، وضعیت مالی، اهداف سرمایهگذاری و میزان تحمل خود در برابر ریسک را با دقت ارزیابی کنند و قبل از اتخاذ هرگونه تصمیم سرمایهگذاری، با یک مشاور مالی مستقل مشورت نمایند. این متن نباید به منزله مشاوره مالی تلقی شود و عملکرد گذشته نمیتواند شاخص مطمئنی برای عملکرد آتی باشد. ارزش سرمایهگذاریهای شما ممکن است کاهش یابد و حتی ممکن است به میزان اصل سرمایهگذاریتان نیز نرسد. تصمیمات سرمایهگذاری به عهده خود شماست و MEXC هیچ مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه زیانی که ممکن است متحمل شوید، نمیپذیرد. برای اطلاعات بیشتر، به شرایط استفاده و هشدارهای خطر مراجعه فرمایید. لطفاً توجه داشته باشید که دادههای مربوط به ارزهای دیجیتال مذکور در این متن (مانند قیمتهای لحظهای آنها) بر اساس منابع شخص ثالث است و "همانطور که هست" و صرفاً برای اهداف اطلاعرسانی بدون هرگونه تضمین یا نمایندگی از هر نوع ارائه میشوند. پیوندهای ارائه شده به سایتهای شخص ثالث نیز خارج از کنترل MEXC میباشند و MEXC مسئولیتی در قبال صحت و اعتبار این سایتهای شخص ثالث و محتوای آنها ندارد.
|1 LBA به VND
₫2.27769003
|1 LBA به AUD
A$0.0001412397
|1 LBA به GBP
￡0.0000675108
|1 LBA به EUR
€0.0000781704
|1 LBA به USD
$0.00008883
|1 LBA به MYR
RM0.0003926286
|1 LBA به TRY
₺0.0033684336
|1 LBA به JPY
¥0.0127479933
|1 LBA به RUB
₽0.0073888794
|1 LBA به INR
₹0.0076358268
|1 LBA به IDR
Rp1.4804994078
|1 LBA به KRW
₩0.1261785735
|1 LBA به PHP
₱0.0050792994
|1 LBA به EGP
￡E.0.0045552024
|1 LBA به BRL
R$0.0005205438
|1 LBA به CAD
C$0.0001225854
|1 LBA به BDT
৳0.0107706375
|1 LBA به NGN
₦0.1412237106
|1 LBA به UAH
₴0.0036695673
|1 LBA به VES
Bs0.00630693
|1 LBA به PKR
Rs0.0248537457
|1 LBA به KZT
₸0.0458114076
|1 LBA به THB
฿0.0029731401
|1 LBA به TWD
NT$0.0028754271
|1 LBA به AED
د.إ0.0003260061
|1 LBA به CHF
Fr0.0000719523
|1 LBA به HKD
HK$0.0006884325
|1 LBA به MAD
.د.م0.0008243424
|1 LBA به MXN
$0.001803249