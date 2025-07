اطلاعات Kuma World (KUMA).

Kuma World celebrates cultural diversity and digital creativity by encouraging users to showcase their unique perspectives from different locations through photos, artwork, or videos. The project aims to create a global mosaic of experiences, fostering collective exploration and a vibrant community centered on discovery and creativity using custom AI Agent. AI Agent will help community to learn more about the project with the dedicated support using the AI.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://kuma.cam وایت پیپر https://www.kuma.cam/#tokenomics