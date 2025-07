اطلاعات Kronos Bot (KRON).

Kronos Bot ・The world's first WhatsApp Trading Bot, simplifying DeFi one message at a time.

The top 10 Telegram trading bots have collectively generated over $281 million in revenue, marking the fastest revenue generation in the history of the space. Kronos Bot is now pioneering on WhatsApp, leveraging its 3 billion monthly users an audience primed for decentralization while seamlessly integrating product offerings for Telegram’s 1 billion users. By uniting both platforms into a multi-platform ecosystem, Kronos Bot caters to diverse audiences, from newcomers to seasoned traders, unlocking unprecedented revenue potential and enhancing the trading experience across both WhatsApp and Telegram.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.kronosbot.app/ وایت پیپر https://docs.kronosbot.app/