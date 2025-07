اطلاعات Konstellation (DARC).

Konstellation is a decentralized cross-chain capital markets protocol built with Cosmos SDK. It is aimed to efficiently connect funds and the various components of the asset management industry with investors. Konstellation intends to be the financial services industry hub for Cosmos and other blockchain ecosystems through strategic inter-blockchain communications. The network is powered by DARC tokens, which are required for the Konstellation network's governance and transactions.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://konstellation.tech وایت پیپر https://konstellation.gitbook.io/konstellation-official-document/introduction/whitepaper