اطلاعات Jumoney (JUM).

The ‘Pocket Gym project’ consists of 'Pocket Gym', a WEB3.0 well-being life-forming application service, and 'Jumoney', a reward token within the service. 'Pocket Gym' consists of a Q2E (Quest to Earn) structure in which rewards are given when it is achieved by providing quests related to overall life, such as eating habits and mental care, as well as exercise.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.jumoney.xyz/en وایت پیپر https://jumoney.gitbook.io/eng