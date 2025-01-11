قیمت Jewels Da Goat (JEWELS)
قیمت لحظه ای Jewels Da Goat (JEWELS) امروز معادل 0 USD است. ارزش بازار فعلی آن $ 69.79K USD است. قیمت JEWELS به USD به صورت لحظه ای به روز می شود.
عملکرد اصلی Jewels Da Goat در بازار:
- حجم معاملات 24 ساعته معادل $ 589.43 USD
می باشد- تغییر قیمت Jewels Da Goat در طول روز +0.22%
می باشد- دارای عرضه در گردش 999.79M USD می باشد
به روز رسانی های قیمت لحظه ای JEWELS به USD را در MEXC دریافت کنید. از آخرین داده ها و تحلیل بازار مطلع باشید. این اطلاعات برای اتخاذ تصمیمات هوشمندانه در بازار پرسرعت ارزهای دیجیتال ضروری است. MEXC پلتفرم اصلی شما برای اطلاعات دقیق قیمت JEWELS است.
امروز، تغییر قیمت Jewels Da Goat به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
در 30 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Jewels Da Goat به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
در 60 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Jewels Da Goat به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
در 90 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Jewels Da Goat به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
|دوره
|تغییر قیمت (USD)
|تغییر قیمت (%)
|امروز
|$ 0
|+0.22%
|30 روز
|$ 0
|-24.51%
|60 روز
|$ 0
|--
|90 روز
|$ 0
|--
آخرین تجزیه و تحلیل قیمت Jewels Da Goat را کشف کنید: پایین ترین و بالاترین قیمت 24 ساعته، اوج قیمت و تغییرات روزانه:
+1.35%
+0.22%
-5.75%
به آمارهای بازار بپردازید: ارزش بازار، حجم 24 ساعته و عرضه:
Jewels holds a special place in the heart of P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, as the second goat to be rescued and rehabilitated by this beloved sanctuary. P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, known for its mission to rescue and care for animals in need, has become a safe haven for countless animals, offering them a chance to heal, grow, and thrive. Jewels’ journey to the farm is a testament to the unwavering dedication and compassion of the farm's caretakers, who work tirelessly to provide a better life for every animal that comes through their doors. Before coming to the farm, Jewels had a difficult and uncertain life. She was found in an area where goats were often neglected, wandering without proper care, food, or shelter. Like many animals in similar situations, Jewels was weak, malnourished, and in desperate need of medical attention. It was during this challenging time that P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm stepped in to provide a lifeline. After her rescue, Jewels was brought to the farm, where she was immediately given the medical care, nourishment, and attention she so desperately needed. At P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm, Jewels was given the time and space to heal. The farm’s staff worked closely with veterinarians to ensure her physical recovery, while also focusing on her emotional well-being. She was slowly integrated into the farm’s close-knit community of animals, learning to trust humans and other animals again. This process of rehabilitation took time, but the farm’s nurturing environment proved to be the perfect place for Jewels to regain her strength and confidence. As Jewels settled into her new home, she became a symbol of resilience and hope. Her transformation from a lost, neglected goat to a strong, confident animal was nothing short of remarkable. Her journey was a reminder of the importance of compassion, as well as the power of second chances. Jewels’ story touched the hearts of everyone who encountered her, inspiring others to support the mission of P'Nuts the Squirrels Freedom Farm. Today, Jewels continues to live at P'Nuts, where she enjoys the company of other rescued animals and the love of the farm’s devoted staff. She is a beloved figure at the farm, embodying the sanctuary's mission of providing a safe, loving environment for animals in need. Jewels’ story is a shining example of the difference that a caring community can make in the life of an animal, offering hope and healing to those who need it most.
|1 JEWELS به AUD
A$--
|1 JEWELS به GBP
￡--
|1 JEWELS به EUR
€--
|1 JEWELS به USD
$--
|1 JEWELS به MYR
RM--
|1 JEWELS به TRY
₺--
|1 JEWELS به JPY
¥--
|1 JEWELS به RUB
₽--
|1 JEWELS به INR
₹--
|1 JEWELS به IDR
Rp--
|1 JEWELS به PHP
₱--
|1 JEWELS به EGP
￡E.--
|1 JEWELS به BRL
R$--
|1 JEWELS به CAD
C$--
|1 JEWELS به BDT
৳--
|1 JEWELS به NGN
₦--
|1 JEWELS به UAH
₴--
|1 JEWELS به VES
Bs--
|1 JEWELS به PKR
Rs--
|1 JEWELS به KZT
₸--
|1 JEWELS به THB
฿--
|1 JEWELS به TWD
NT$--
|1 JEWELS به CHF
Fr--
|1 JEWELS به HKD
HK$--
|1 JEWELS به MAD
.د.م--