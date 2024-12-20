قیمت InfinityBit Token (IBIT)
قیمت لحظه ای InfinityBit Token (IBIT) امروز معادل 0 USD است. ارزش بازار فعلی آن $ 2.13M USD است. قیمت IBIT به USD به صورت لحظه ای به روز می شود.
عملکرد اصلی InfinityBit Token در بازار:
- حجم معاملات 24 ساعته معادل $ 10.01K USD
می باشد- تغییر قیمت InfinityBit Token در طول روز -17.25%
می باشد- دارای عرضه در گردش 3.72B USD می باشد
به روز رسانی های قیمت لحظه ای IBIT به USD را در MEXC دریافت کنید. از آخرین داده ها و تحلیل بازار مطلع باشید. این اطلاعات برای اتخاذ تصمیمات هوشمندانه در بازار پرسرعت ارزهای دیجیتال ضروری است. MEXC پلتفرم اصلی شما برای اطلاعات دقیق قیمت IBIT است.
امروز، تغییر قیمت InfinityBit Token به USD به میزان $ -0.000118561406792391 بود.
در 30 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت InfinityBit Token به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
در 60 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت InfinityBit Token به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
در 90 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت InfinityBit Token به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
|دوره
|تغییر قیمت (USD)
|تغییر قیمت (%)
|امروز
|$ -0.000118561406792391
|-17.25%
|30 روز
|$ 0
|+37.41%
|60 روز
|$ 0
|+22.57%
|90 روز
|$ 0
|--
آخرین تجزیه و تحلیل قیمت InfinityBit Token را کشف کنید: پایین ترین و بالاترین قیمت 24 ساعته، اوج قیمت و تغییرات روزانه:
-0.99%
-17.25%
-48.92%
به آمارهای بازار بپردازید: ارزش بازار، حجم 24 ساعته و عرضه:
InfinityBit will be the first Centralised Crypto Exchange (CEX) with on-chain verifiable proof of reserves. Experience unparalleled transparency where every asset held aligns 1:1 with the underlying asset, not fluctuating derivatives. Anyone can self-audit the exchange at any time. About InfinityBit Welcome to InfinityBit, the frontier crypto exchange, where blockchain technology meets market-leading AI. We are a technology-driven company, focused on reshaping the landscape of Centralised Crypto Exchanges (CEX). At InfinityBit, we pioneer innovations that revolutionize the cryptocurrency trading space and make it a more transparent, reliable, and user-friendly exchange to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, buy LTC, and more. buy LTC The founding of InfinityBit Our crypto journey began under the visionary leadership of our Co-Founders Alyssa McKeown and Stefano. Alyssa, an exceptional tech maven, holds the positions of Director, CTO, and CVO, while Stefano brings his extraordinary marketing acumen to the role of CMO. Together, they are assembling a comprehensive team of dedicated and innovative professionals who are committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in blockchain and AI technology. Key Innovations Our uniqueness lies in our application of the revolutionary public permissioned blockchain, the FSB. Unlike any other, our centralised exchange is fully on-chain verifiable, promoting a level of transparency that is unprecedented in the industry. From deposits and withdrawals to trade executions, every transaction is visible and verifiable on the blockchain. This real-time self-audit capability offers an unmatched level of trust to our users. AI-Powered Trading We are also developing an AI-powered automated trading system that will bring the power of machine learning to the hands of our customers. This state-of-the-art system uses AI-driven trade signals to execute automated trades on the InfinityBit exchange, providing a significant edge in today's competitive trading environment. IBIT Token As part of our commitment to deliver value to our users, we accept the token IBIT, an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, for a 50% reduction in trading fees on our platform. In addition, IBIT holders can access our customizable, AI-powered automated trading system, giving them an advantage that is unparalleled in the industry. A transparent and open future At InfinityBit, we believe in the power of technology to create a more open, accessible, and fair financial future. We are committed to driving forward-thinking strategies, integrating emerging technologies seamlessly, and fostering a culture of innovation and transparency. We invite you to join us on this exciting journey and look forward to shaping the future of the crypto industry together.
پلتفرم MEXC، صرافی پیشرو ارز دیجیتال است که مورد اعتماد بیش از 10 میلیون کاربر در سرتاسر جهان قرار دارد. این صرافی به خاطر بیشترین تنوع توکن ها، سریع ترین لیستینگ توکن ها و کمترین کارمزد معاملات در بازار شناخته شده است. هم اکنون به MEXC بپیوندید تا از لیکوییدیتی باکیفیت و کمترین کارمزدهای بازار بهره مند شوید!
قیمتهای ارزهای دیجیتال به شدت تحت تأثیر نوسانات بازاری قرار دارند و خطرات بالایی را در بر دارند. توصیه میشود که سرمایهگذاری صرفاً در پروژهها و محصولاتی صورت پذیرد که به خوبی با آنها آشنا هستید و از خطرات مرتبط با آنها کاملاً آگاه باشید. اهمیت دارد که سرمایهگذاران تجربه سرمایهگذاری خود، وضعیت مالی، اهداف سرمایهگذاری و میزان تحمل خود در برابر ریسک را با دقت ارزیابی کنند و قبل از اتخاذ هرگونه تصمیم سرمایهگذاری، با یک مشاور مالی مستقل مشورت نمایند. این متن نباید به منزله مشاوره مالی تلقی شود و عملکرد گذشته نمیتواند شاخص مطمئنی برای عملکرد آتی باشد. ارزش سرمایهگذاریهای شما ممکن است کاهش یابد و حتی ممکن است به میزان اصل سرمایهگذاریتان نیز نرسد. تصمیمات سرمایهگذاری به عهده خود شماست و MEXC هیچ مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه زیانی که ممکن است متحمل شوید، نمیپذیرد. برای اطلاعات بیشتر، به شرایط استفاده و هشدارهای خطر مراجعه فرمایید. لطفاً توجه داشته باشید که دادههای مربوط به ارزهای دیجیتال مذکور در این متن (مانند قیمتهای لحظهای آنها) بر اساس منابع شخص ثالث است و "همانطور که هست" و صرفاً برای اهداف اطلاعرسانی بدون هرگونه تضمین یا نمایندگی از هر نوع ارائه میشوند. پیوندهای ارائه شده به سایتهای شخص ثالث نیز خارج از کنترل MEXC میباشند و MEXC مسئولیتی در قبال صحت و اعتبار این سایتهای شخص ثالث و محتوای آنها ندارد.
|1 IBIT به AUD
A$--
|1 IBIT به GBP
￡--
|1 IBIT به EUR
€--
|1 IBIT به USD
$--
|1 IBIT به MYR
RM--
|1 IBIT به TRY
₺--
|1 IBIT به JPY
¥--
|1 IBIT به RUB
₽--
|1 IBIT به INR
₹--
|1 IBIT به IDR
Rp--
|1 IBIT به PHP
₱--
|1 IBIT به EGP
￡E.--
|1 IBIT به BRL
R$--
|1 IBIT به CAD
C$--
|1 IBIT به BDT
৳--
|1 IBIT به NGN
₦--
|1 IBIT به UAH
₴--
|1 IBIT به VES
Bs--
|1 IBIT به PKR
Rs--
|1 IBIT به KZT
₸--
|1 IBIT به THB
฿--
|1 IBIT به TWD
NT$--
|1 IBIT به CHF
Fr--
|1 IBIT به HKD
HK$--
|1 IBIT به MAD
.د.م--