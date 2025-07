اطلاعات Infinity PAD (IPAD).

Infinity Pad is the dominant launchpad on BSC, with built-in compliance, fiat support, audited contracts, trustless escrow, & many liquidity supporting tools.

Infinity Pad is founded by market-leading KOLs, and is powered by DAO Maker's Chainmaker Kit, giving it access to 300,000+ users from day 1