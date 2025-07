اطلاعات Husky Avax (HUSKY).

The First and Original dog on Avalanche.

First merchandise token on Avax! Husky Avax is a token that was stealth-launched on May 12th, 2021 and runs on the Avalanche C-Chain. It features locked initial liquidity, a hard-capped supply, has no team allocation, and will have no airdrops. Husky benefits immensely by running on Avalanche, where secure and decentralized transactions are fast, cheap, and environmentally friendly.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.husky.space/ وایت پیپر https://www.husky.space/about/whitepaper