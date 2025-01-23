قیمت Humanize ($HMT)
قیمت لحظه ای Humanize ($HMT) امروز معادل 0.00166205 USD است. ارزش بازار فعلی آن $ 0.00 USD است. قیمت $HMT به USD به صورت لحظه ای به روز می شود.
عملکرد اصلی Humanize در بازار:
- حجم معاملات 24 ساعته معادل $ 69.98K USD
می باشد- تغییر قیمت Humanize در طول روز -7.78%
می باشد- دارای عرضه در گردش 0.00 USD می باشد
به روز رسانی های قیمت لحظه ای $HMT به USD را در MEXC دریافت کنید. از آخرین داده ها و تحلیل بازار مطلع باشید. این اطلاعات برای اتخاذ تصمیمات هوشمندانه در بازار پرسرعت ارزهای دیجیتال ضروری است. MEXC پلتفرم اصلی شما برای اطلاعات دقیق قیمت $HMT است.
امروز، تغییر قیمت Humanize به USD به میزان $ -0.000140380489082671 بود.
در 30 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Humanize به USD به میزان $ -0.0008106914 بود.
در 60 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Humanize به USD به میزان $ -0.0009639143 بود.
در 90 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Humanize به USD به میزان $ -0.003058282282010098 بود.
|دوره
|تغییر قیمت (USD)
|تغییر قیمت (%)
|امروز
|$ -0.000140380489082671
|-7.78%
|30 روز
|$ -0.0008106914
|-48.77%
|60 روز
|$ -0.0009639143
|-57.99%
|90 روز
|$ -0.003058282282010098
|-64.78%
آخرین تجزیه و تحلیل قیمت Humanize را کشف کنید: پایین ترین و بالاترین قیمت 24 ساعته، اوج قیمت و تغییرات روزانه:
+0.27%
-7.78%
-21.42%
به آمارهای بازار بپردازید: ارزش بازار، حجم 24 ساعته و عرضه:
We are a cryptocurrency trading company specializing in education and support for novice and professional traders based in Dubai - UAE. We believe that cryptocurrency and all technologies should be more “humanized” and accessible to everyone. In recent years, we have seen many people lose their money and life savings due to market manipulation or simply the lack of knowledge due to how complex the entire crypto sphere is for the average human being. We exists to humanize automated and cryptocurrencies trading and make it available to everyone. In our academy, we will make our technical analysis algorithm available, we will explain how to correctly approach the market, topics such as risk management will always be present and it will be the topic where we will apply a lot of attention and support. We will introduce multilingual support to break this barrier. Our support team will be made up of experienced traders and aligned with the company's philosophy. Our HMT Token will be used to pay the academy fees, for the stakers or holders we will give special discounts and advantages. HMT runs natively on BSC, 95% of the total supply will be locked and released according to pre-established rules, this guarantees its users that the team and the company will remain committed in the long term. We will use part of the profits of the business to buyback tokens and burn them so that, in this way, we can constantly reduce the HMT circulation supply. We have a project being developed by the legal and IT team that will solve a "humanization" problem in the crypto sphere. We are not going to announce it yet to protect the idea but we are sure it will be well accepted by the crypto community. It will also be beneficial for users of our HMT token. “The measure of our lives is not determined by what we achieve for ourselves; it’s determined by what we share, give, and contribute to others.” – Marie Forleo This sentence clearly reflects our mission, we will use the proceeds from sales of our NFT collection and allocate part of the profits to our Humanize Foundation to spread kindness and help for those who need it most. We will never forget our planet, which also needs the intervention of all of us to minimize the damage that human beings have caused over the last few decades. A project made by people for people.
|1 $HMT به AUD
A$0.0026426595
|1 $HMT به GBP
￡0.0013462605
|1 $HMT به EUR
€0.001595568
|1 $HMT به USD
$0.00166205
|1 $HMT به MYR
RM0.0073628815
|1 $HMT به TRY
₺0.059235462
|1 $HMT به JPY
¥0.259977861
|1 $HMT به RUB
₽0.1649584625
|1 $HMT به INR
₹0.1437174635
|1 $HMT به IDR
Rp26.8072543115
|1 $HMT به PHP
₱0.0972797865
|1 $HMT به EGP
￡E.0.0836177355
|1 $HMT به BRL
R$0.009872577
|1 $HMT به CAD
C$0.0023767315
|1 $HMT به BDT
৳0.202703618
|1 $HMT به NGN
₦2.58482016
|1 $HMT به UAH
₴0.0698061
|1 $HMT به VES
Bs0.09141275
|1 $HMT به PKR
Rs0.463346299
|1 $HMT به KZT
₸0.866094255
|1 $HMT به THB
฿0.0563268745
|1 $HMT به TWD
NT$0.0542326915
|1 $HMT به CHF
Fr0.001495845
|1 $HMT به HKD
HK$0.012930749
|1 $HMT به MAD
.د.م0.016587259