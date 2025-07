اطلاعات Healix AI (HXAI).

Healix AI ($HxAI) is a DeSci (Decentralized Science) AI-powered healthcare platform designed to revolutionize how individuals access and manage their health. By leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, Healix AI offers instant health diagnostics, personalized treatment plans, and tailored wellness guidance. The platform ensures data privacy, blockchain security, and 24/7 availability, providing users with a secure, innovative, and accessible healthcare ecosystem.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://healixai.tech/ وایت پیپر https://healixai.gitbook.io/healix-ai-whitepaper