قیمت Golden Inu (GOLDEN)
قیمت لحظه ای Golden Inu (GOLDEN) امروز معادل 0 USD است. ارزش بازار فعلی آن $ 71.70K USD است. قیمت GOLDEN به USD به صورت لحظه ای به روز می شود.
عملکرد اصلی Golden Inu در بازار:
- حجم معاملات 24 ساعته معادل $ 8.31 USD
می باشد- تغییر قیمت Golden Inu در طول روز --
می باشد- دارای عرضه در گردش 19,943.32T USD می باشد
به روز رسانی های قیمت لحظه ای GOLDEN به USD را در MEXC دریافت کنید. از آخرین داده ها و تحلیل بازار مطلع باشید. این اطلاعات برای اتخاذ تصمیمات هوشمندانه در بازار پرسرعت ارزهای دیجیتال ضروری است. MEXC پلتفرم اصلی شما برای اطلاعات دقیق قیمت GOLDEN است.
امروز، تغییر قیمت Golden Inu به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
در 30 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Golden Inu به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
در 60 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Golden Inu به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
در 90 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Golden Inu به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
|دوره
|تغییر قیمت (USD)
|تغییر قیمت (%)
|امروز
|$ 0
|--
|30 روز
|$ 0
|-65.85%
|60 روز
|$ 0
|-72.50%
|90 روز
|$ 0
|--
آخرین تجزیه و تحلیل قیمت Golden Inu را کشف کنید: پایین ترین و بالاترین قیمت 24 ساعته، اوج قیمت و تغییرات روزانه:
--
--
-16.65%
به آمارهای بازار بپردازید: ارزش بازار، حجم 24 ساعته و عرضه:
At the heart of our endeavors lies the "Golden Inu," a token pioneered by Goldenize Labs. This token is not just a digital asset; it's an invitation to an exhilarating adventure. Members of our community embark on challenging quests, striving to earn bounties and invaluable experience points. Every successfully completed bounty enhances a member's reputation within the horde, paving the way to unlock exclusive opportunities and rewards. The uniqueness of Golden Inu is encapsulated by its foundational philosophy, one that is inspired by the legendary Golden Horde of the 13th century. Our primary ambition is to cultivate a close-knit community, mirroring the unity and strength of the Golden Horde. We envision a decentralized economy, empowering individuals with unbridled control over their finances, unshackled from the chains of centralization. To fortify our community's trust, we've taken robust measures such as a locked liquidity pool, automated liquidity growth pegged to volume, and a stringent KYC process. But what is the tale behind Golden Inu? Its lore is deeply intertwined with the saga of the Golden Horde - fierce conquerors who etched their names in history by forging an empire on the tenets of unity and might. Embodying these very principles, our project seeks to rally like-minded enthusiasts, setting our sights on conquering the coin market and the burgeoning NFT domain. However, the Golden Inuverse is more than just a token. We are pioneering a foray into the realm of play-to-earn games, adding another dimension to our diverse portfolio. Moreover, we are on the cusp of unveiling a state-of-the-art decentralized exchange (DEX). Pushing our innovative spirit even further, we're conceptualizing the "Golden Bazaar"—an avant-garde marketplace that endeavors to amalgamate the prowess of platforms like Shopify and Amazon. In the forthcoming phases of Golden Inu, we're poised to launch our Decentralized Exchange. Beyond the technological advancements, we're all about community enrichment. Every week, we aim to spotlight and reward our most spirited members with additional perks in the guise of Golden Inu tokens. For those pondering the utility of the Golden Inu token, it serves as a keystone within the Golden Horde ecosystem. Beyond mere transactions, it's a vessel to earn rewards, elevate one's reputation, and access a treasure trove of exclusive opportunities. With rewards dangling for unwavering loyalty and commitment, Golden Inu isn't just a token—it's the beginning of an enthralling odyssey in the crypto cosmos.
