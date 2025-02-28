لوگو Golden Inu

قیمت Golden Inu (GOLDEN)

USD

نمودار قیمت لحظه ای Golden Inu (GOLDEN)

--
----
0.00%(1D)

قیمت Golden Inu (GOLDEN) امروز

قیمت لحظه ای Golden Inu (GOLDEN) امروز معادل 0 USD است. ارزش بازار فعلی آن $ 71.70K USD است. قیمت GOLDEN به USD به صورت لحظه ای به روز می شود.
عملکرد اصلی Golden Inu در بازار:
- حجم معاملات 24 ساعته معادل $ 8.31 USD
می باشد- تغییر قیمت Golden Inu در طول روز --
می باشد- دارای عرضه در گردش 19,943.32T USD می باشد

به‌ روز رسانی‌ های قیمت لحظه‌ ای GOLDEN به USD را در MEXC دریافت کنید. از آخرین داده ها و تحلیل بازار مطلع باشید. این اطلاعات برای اتخاذ تصمیمات هوشمندانه در بازار پرسرعت ارزهای دیجیتال ضروری است. MEXC پلتفرم اصلی شما برای اطلاعات دقیق قیمت GOLDEN است.

عملکرد قیمت Golden Inu (GOLDEN) در USD

امروز، تغییر قیمت Golden Inu به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
در 30 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Golden Inu به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
در 60 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Golden Inu به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
در 90 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Golden Inu به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.

دورهتغییر قیمت (USD)تغییر قیمت (%)
امروز$ 0--
30 روز$ 0-65.85%
60 روز$ 0-72.50%
90 روز$ 0--

تجزیه و تحلیل قیمت Golden Inu (GOLDEN)

آخرین تجزیه و تحلیل قیمت Golden Inu را کشف کنید: پایین‌ ترین و بالاترین قیمت 24 ساعته، اوج قیمت و تغییرات روزانه:

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

-16.65%

اطلاعات بازار Golden Inu (GOLDEN)

به آمارهای بازار بپردازید: ارزش بازار، حجم 24 ساعته و عرضه:

$ 71.70K
$ 71.70K$ 71.70K

$ 8.31
$ 8.31$ 8.31

19,943.32T
19,943.32T 19,943.32T

Golden InuGOLDEN چیست

At the heart of our endeavors lies the "Golden Inu," a token pioneered by Goldenize Labs. This token is not just a digital asset; it's an invitation to an exhilarating adventure. Members of our community embark on challenging quests, striving to earn bounties and invaluable experience points. Every successfully completed bounty enhances a member's reputation within the horde, paving the way to unlock exclusive opportunities and rewards. The uniqueness of Golden Inu is encapsulated by its foundational philosophy, one that is inspired by the legendary Golden Horde of the 13th century. Our primary ambition is to cultivate a close-knit community, mirroring the unity and strength of the Golden Horde. We envision a decentralized economy, empowering individuals with unbridled control over their finances, unshackled from the chains of centralization. To fortify our community's trust, we've taken robust measures such as a locked liquidity pool, automated liquidity growth pegged to volume, and a stringent KYC process. But what is the tale behind Golden Inu? Its lore is deeply intertwined with the saga of the Golden Horde - fierce conquerors who etched their names in history by forging an empire on the tenets of unity and might. Embodying these very principles, our project seeks to rally like-minded enthusiasts, setting our sights on conquering the coin market and the burgeoning NFT domain. However, the Golden Inuverse is more than just a token. We are pioneering a foray into the realm of play-to-earn games, adding another dimension to our diverse portfolio. Moreover, we are on the cusp of unveiling a state-of-the-art decentralized exchange (DEX). Pushing our innovative spirit even further, we're conceptualizing the "Golden Bazaar"—an avant-garde marketplace that endeavors to amalgamate the prowess of platforms like Shopify and Amazon. In the forthcoming phases of Golden Inu, we're poised to launch our Decentralized Exchange. Beyond the technological advancements, we're all about community enrichment. Every week, we aim to spotlight and reward our most spirited members with additional perks in the guise of Golden Inu tokens. For those pondering the utility of the Golden Inu token, it serves as a keystone within the Golden Horde ecosystem. Beyond mere transactions, it's a vessel to earn rewards, elevate one's reputation, and access a treasure trove of exclusive opportunities. With rewards dangling for unwavering loyalty and commitment, Golden Inu isn't just a token—it's the beginning of an enthralling odyssey in the crypto cosmos.

پلتفرم MEXC، صرافی پیشرو ارز دیجیتال است که مورد اعتماد بیش از 10 میلیون کاربر در سرتاسر جهان قرار دارد. این صرافی به خاطر بیشترین تنوع توکن‌ ها، سریع‌ ترین لیستینگ توکن‌ ها و کمترین کارمزد معاملات در بازار شناخته شده است. هم‌ اکنون به MEXC بپیوندید تا از لیکوییدیتی باکیفیت و کمترین کارمزدهای بازار بهره‌ مند شوید!

افراد همچنین می پرسند: سوالات متداول دیگر درباره Golden Inu (GOLDEN)

سلب مسئولیت

قیمت‌های ارزهای دیجیتال به شدت تحت تأثیر نوسانات بازاری قرار دارند و خطرات بالایی را در بر دارند. توصیه می‌شود که سرمایه‌گذاری صرفاً در پروژه‌ها و محصولاتی صورت پذیرد که به خوبی با آن‌ها آشنا هستید و از خطرات مرتبط با آنها کاملاً آگاه باشید. اهمیت دارد که سرمایه‌گذاران تجربه سرمایه‌گذاری خود، وضعیت مالی، اهداف سرمایه‌گذاری و میزان تحمل خود در برابر ریسک را با دقت ارزیابی کنند و قبل از اتخاذ هرگونه تصمیم سرمایه‌گذاری، با یک مشاور مالی مستقل مشورت نمایند. این متن نباید به منزله مشاوره مالی تلقی شود و عملکرد گذشته نمی‌تواند شاخص مطمئنی برای عملکرد آتی باشد. ارزش سرمایه‌گذاری‌های شما ممکن است کاهش یابد و حتی ممکن است به میزان اصل سرمایه‌گذاری‌تان نیز نرسد. تصمیمات سرمایه‌گذاری به عهده خود شماست و MEXC هیچ مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه زیانی که ممکن است متحمل شوید، نمی‌پذیرد. برای اطلاعات بیشتر، به شرایط استفاده و هشدارهای خطر مراجعه فرمایید. لطفاً توجه داشته باشید که داده‌های مربوط به ارزهای دیجیتال مذکور در این متن (مانند قیمت‌های لحظه‌ای آنها) بر اساس منابع شخص ثالث است و "همانطور که هست" و صرفاً برای اهداف اطلاع‌رسانی بدون هرگونه تضمین یا نمایندگی از هر نوع ارائه می‌شوند. پیوندهای ارائه شده به سایت‌های شخص ثالث نیز خارج از کنترل MEXC می‌باشند و MEXC مسئولیتی در قبال صحت و اعتبار این سایت‌های شخص ثالث و محتوای آنها ندارد.

GOLDEN به ارزهای محلی

1 GOLDEN به AUD
A$--
1 GOLDEN به GBP
--
1 GOLDEN به EUR
--
1 GOLDEN به USD
$--
1 GOLDEN به MYR
RM--
1 GOLDEN به TRY
--
1 GOLDEN به JPY
¥--
1 GOLDEN به RUB
--
1 GOLDEN به INR
--
1 GOLDEN به IDR
Rp--
1 GOLDEN به PHP
--
1 GOLDEN به EGP
￡E.--
1 GOLDEN به BRL
R$--
1 GOLDEN به CAD
C$--
1 GOLDEN به BDT
--
1 GOLDEN به NGN
--
1 GOLDEN به UAH
--
1 GOLDEN به VES
Bs--
1 GOLDEN به PKR
Rs--
1 GOLDEN به KZT
--
1 GOLDEN به THB
฿--
1 GOLDEN به TWD
NT$--
1 GOLDEN به CHF
Fr--
1 GOLDEN به HKD
HK$--
1 GOLDEN به MAD
.د.م--