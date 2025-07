اطلاعات Gloria AI (GLORIA).

Gloria is an AI-powered data platform that provides real-time, highly curated, customizable news data. The product has been in development at Crypto Briefing (http://www.cryptobriefing.com), a leading independent news & media company that's been covering the crypto sector since 2017. Gloria's main goal is to provide ultra-low latency crypto news data to AI agents, traders, & other platforms that need high-fidelity signals to make efficient trades & investment decisions.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://itsgloria.ai/ وایت پیپر https://gloriaai.gitbook.io/gloria