اطلاعات Glitch Gremlin AI (GREMLINAI).

$GREMLINAI is more than just another memecoin – it's a revolutionary Chaos-as-a-Service (CaaS) platform designed to help developers stress-test their Solana dApps through controlled chaos. By leveraging the AI-powered Glitch Gremlin, $GREMLINAI generates unpredictable scenarios and simulates real-world attacks, enabling developers to identify vulnerabilities, improve security, and build more resilient applications. The platform combines cutting-edge technology with a gamified approach to stress-testing, making it an essential tool for blockchain developers and a unique addition to the Solana ecosystem.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://glitchgremlin.ai/ وایت پیپر https://ggai.gitbook.io/ggai-docs