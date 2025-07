اطلاعات GameFi X (GFX).

GamefiX: A social AI powered platform connecting Web2 users to Web3 multi-chain gaming, with its debut game ZoomManor enabling integration with BRC20 assets. ZoomManor is a Farm management and Home building. A large-scale guild battle game built on XLayer and BSC chain

وب‌ سایت رسمی: http://gamefix.ai وایت پیپر https://gamefix-club.gitbook.io/gamefix-club