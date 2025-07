اطلاعات Fringe Finance (FRIN).

The Fringe Finance platform was created to incubate and deploy experimental, high-yield, smart-contract driven, financial instruments that push the bounds of open finance. Fringe Finance is an algorithmic model that aims to unlock, aggregate and de-risk ~50 billion in dormant value distributed amongst untapped digital assets.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://fringe.fi/ وایت پیپر https://app.fringe.fi/FringeWhitepaperv1.2.pdf