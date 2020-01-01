اقتصاد توکنی FORE Protocol (FORE)

اقتصاد توکنی FORE Protocol (FORE)

با بینش‌ های کلیدی در مورد FORE Protocol (FORE)، از جمله عرضه توکن، مدل توزیع و داده‌ های بازار در لحظه، آشنا شوید.
USD

اطلاعات FORE Protocol (FORE).

  1. FORE Protocol is the first decentralized peer-to-peer predictions ecosystem powered by people. Create, participate in, and validate any prediction market on any event - and be rewarded through the redistribution of platform fees. Whether popular events in sports, esports, current affairs, or crypto, to incredibly niche events, you can find (or create) any market on FORE.

  2. Players participate in markets against each other, with incredibly low fees, better odds, and trustless payouts. Meanwhile, 50% of platform fees are redistributed back to users for all productive activity: Prediction market creators earn 0.5% of the market. Analysts validate market outcomes to earn 2% market share. This creates a truly decentralized and democratic predictions ecosystem where the house doesn’t win - the users do. FORE Protocol is a set of smart contracts to help users create, participate, and validate prediction markets.

  3. FORE initially set out to offer preferable odds to users by using machine learning and AI to come up with better pricing. But what the team quickly realized that centralization was the core problem, not just pricing. So, FORE pivoted to create a truly decentralized peer-to-peer predictions ecosystem - one that would improve arbitrage opportunities and distribute rewards to users instead of centralized entities.

  4. FORE Token will be live June 30th 13:00 UTC. Shortly after, FORE Predict, a decentralized peer-to-peer predictions protocol, will launch on Arbitrum (MATIC, FTM & more to follow). After TGE and protocol launch, we have a number of key milestones to follow in 2023: FIAT on ramp, gamification of the protocol, real-world partners & sponsors, further chain integrations, new market structures, etc. FORE Predict will debut its mobile app in 2024, followed by FORE's development and more!

5.FORE's deflationary utility token rewards activity. FORE will have utility from day one: used to create, participate in & validate markets, mint NFTs, governance..

وب‌ سایت رسمی:
https://foreprotocol.io
وایت پیپر
https://docs.foreprotocol.io/home/whitepaper

اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت FORE Protocol (FORE)

داده‌ های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت FORE Protocol (FORE)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.

ارزش بازار:
$ 63.69K
$ 63.69K$ 63.69K
کل عرضه:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
$ 127.97M
$ 127.97M$ 127.97M
ارزش‌ گذاری کاملاً رقیق‌ شده (FDV):
$ 497.73K
$ 497.73K$ 497.73K
بالاترین رکورد تمام دوران:
$ 0.220816
$ 0.220816$ 0.220816
پایین‌ ترین رکورد تمام دوران:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
قیمت فعلی:
$ 0.00049773
$ 0.00049773$ 0.00049773

توکنومیکس FORE Protocol (FORE): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده

درک اقتصاد توکنی FORE Protocol (FORE) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.

معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:

کل عرضه:

حداکثر تعداد توکن‌های FORE که ایجاد شده‌ اند یا خواهند شد.

منبع تغذیه در گردش:

تعداد توکن‌ هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.

حداکثر عرضه:

محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن‌ های FORE که می‌ توانند وجود داشته باشند.

ارزش‌ گذاری کاملاً رقیق‌ شده (FDV):

به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می‌ شود و پیش‌ بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن‌ ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می‌ دهد.

نرخ تورم:

نشان می‌ دهد که توکن‌ های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می‌ شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می‌ گذارند.

چرا این معیارها برای معامله‌ گران مهم هستند؟

عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.

محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.

توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.

ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال‌ های احتمالی ارزش‌ گذاری بیش از حد.

حالا که اقتصاد توکنی FORE را درک کردید، قیمت زنده توکن FORE را بررسی کنید!

پیش‌ بینی قیمت FORE

می‌خواهید بدانید که FORE به کجا می‌ رود؟ صفحه پیش‌ بینی قیمت FORE ما، احساسات بازار، روندهای تاریخی و شاخص‌ های فنی را ترکیب می‌ کند تا یک چشم‌ انداز آینده‌ نگر ارائه دهد.

چرا باید MEXC را انتخاب کنید؟

پلتفرم MEXC یکی از برترین صرافی‌ های ارز دیجیتال در جهان است که مورد اعتماد میلیون‌ ها کاربر در سراسر جهان است. چه مبتدی باشید و چه حرفه‌ ای، MEXC ساده‌ ترین راه برای انجام معاملات ارز دیجیتال برای شماست.

بیش از 4,000 جفت معاملاتی در بازارهای اسپات و فیوچرز
سریع‌ ترین لیست شدن توکن در بین صرافی‌ های متمرکز (CEX)
رتبه اول لیکوئیدیتی در سراسر بازار
کمترین هزینه، پشتیبانی 24 ساعته در هفت روز از هفته از مشتریان
شفافیت بیش از 100% در ذخیره توکن برای وجوه کاربران
آستانه بسیار پایین: خرید ارز دیجیتال فقط با 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
خرید کریپتو فقط با 1 USDT: ساده ترین راه شما به دنیای ارز های دیجیتال!

سلب مسئولیت

داده‌های توکنومیکس در این صفحه از منابع شخص ثالث است. MEXC صحت آن را تضمین نمی‌ کند. لطفاً قبل از سرمایه‌ گذاری، تحقیقات کاملی انجام دهید.