اطلاعات Flashdash (FLASHDASH).

In 2023, Flashdash emerged from the collaborative efforts of passionate NFT enthusiasts, bringing forth a decentralized project rooted in extensive crypto development expertise. Flashdash pioneers the NFT Care system, a revolutionary concept enabling players to actively engage with their NFTs and earn valuable points. These accumulated points unlock additional rewards, enriching the user experience with huge bonus coins.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://flashdash.wtf وایت پیپر https://flashdash.wtf/pdf/flashdash_litepaper.pdf