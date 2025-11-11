اقتصاد توکنی Dosa the Demon (DOSA)
اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت Dosa the Demon (DOSA)
داده های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت Dosa the Demon (DOSA)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.
اطلاعات Dosa the Demon (DOSA).
$DOSA is a culture-first memecoin launched on the Hedera network. It was born not from utility promises or roadmaps, but from a desire to build a symbol, one rooted in art, identity, chaos, and rebellion. In a world of AI-generated garbage, derivative clones, and soulless crypto projects, DOSA stands out by doing less and meaning more.
The project draws its strength from three core pillars: handcrafted art, unpredictable lore, and community-driven chaos. Every visual element of DOSA is hand-drawn by a small, tight-knit collective of anonymous artists. The aesthetic leans into the demonic, the twisted, and the surreal reflecting not just the coin, but the emotional state of the degen world it lives in. This isn’t just branding, it’s ritual.
DOSA intentionally avoids the typical Web3 playbook. There’s no roadmap. No Discord. No roadmap tweets promising the same overused utility ideas. Instead, DOSA plays with the idea of possession through memes, through story fragments, and through cult-like alignment with its holders. Owning DOSA is less about what it gives you, and more about what it says about you: you're in on the joke, and part of something bigger, even if that something is unhinged.
The community surrounding DOSA doesn’t behave like a typical crypto fanbase. It acts more like a digital cult united by memes, chaos, and an unspoken understanding of the art. DOSA was never meant to be “just another token.” It was created to be felt.
While many tokens attempt to shoehorn in utility or utility theater, DOSA leans fully into what makes memecoins powerful, culture, storytelling, and energy. It has quickly become one of the most recognizable and respected meme tokens on Hedera, known for its unmatched content, mysterious drops, and an unwavering commitment to doing things differently.
At its core, DOSA is about showing that in Web3, vibes are utility. That strong narrative, distinct art, and cultural resonance can outperform half-baked products. DOSA is a signal. A manifestation. A demon you don’t just hold, you submit to.
توکنومیکس Dosa the Demon (DOSA): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده
درک اقتصاد توکنی Dosa the Demon (DOSA) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.
معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:
کل عرضه:
حداکثر تعداد توکنهای DOSA که ایجاد شده اند یا خواهند شد.
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
تعداد توکن هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.
حداکثر عرضه:
محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن های DOSA که می توانند وجود داشته باشند.
ارزش گذاری کاملاً رقیق شده (FDV):
به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می شود و پیش بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می دهد.
نرخ تورم:
نشان می دهد که توکن های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می گذارند.
چرا این معیارها برای معامله گران مهم هستند؟
عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.
محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.
توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.
ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال های احتمالی ارزش گذاری بیش از حد.
حالا که اقتصاد توکنی DOSA را درک کردید، قیمت زنده توکن DOSA را بررسی کنید!
سلب مسئولیت
دادههای توکنومیکس در این صفحه از منابع شخص ثالث است. MEXC صحت آن را تضمین نمی کند. لطفاً قبل از سرمایه گذاری، تحقیقات کاملی انجام دهید.
لطفاً توافقنامه کاربری و سیاست حفظ حریم خصوصی را مطالعه و درک کنید.
