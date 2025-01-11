قیمت dog spooning cat (SPOON)
قیمت لحظه ای dog spooning cat (SPOON) امروز معادل 0 USD است. ارزش بازار فعلی آن $ 13.23K USD است. قیمت SPOON به USD به صورت لحظه ای به روز می شود.
عملکرد اصلی dog spooning cat در بازار:
- حجم معاملات 24 ساعته معادل $ 142.78 USD
می باشد- تغییر قیمت dog spooning cat در طول روز --
می باشد- دارای عرضه در گردش 931.36M USD می باشد
به روز رسانی های قیمت لحظه ای SPOON به USD را در MEXC دریافت کنید. از آخرین داده ها و تحلیل بازار مطلع باشید. این اطلاعات برای اتخاذ تصمیمات هوشمندانه در بازار پرسرعت ارزهای دیجیتال ضروری است. MEXC پلتفرم اصلی شما برای اطلاعات دقیق قیمت SPOON است.
امروز، تغییر قیمت dog spooning cat به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
در 30 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت dog spooning cat به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
در 60 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت dog spooning cat به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
در 90 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت dog spooning cat به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
|دوره
|تغییر قیمت (USD)
|تغییر قیمت (%)
|امروز
|$ 0
|--
|30 روز
|$ 0
|-28.52%
|60 روز
|$ 0
|-38.92%
|90 روز
|$ 0
|--
آخرین تجزیه و تحلیل قیمت dog spooning cat را کشف کنید: پایین ترین و بالاترین قیمت 24 ساعته، اوج قیمت و تغییرات روزانه:
--
--
-4.37%
به آمارهای بازار بپردازید: ارزش بازار، حجم 24 ساعته و عرضه:
"dog spooning cat" (ticker: spoon) emerges as a delightful new project. Inspired by a heartwarming and widely-shared picture of a dog spooning a cat, this meme-based cryptocurrency captures a charming moment of love and companionship between two beloved pets. Dog coins are among the most popular meme coins in the crypto world. On the other hand, cat coins also have a strong following. "dog spooning cat" combines the best of both worlds by bringing together the appeal of both dog and cat coins. This project celebrates the bond between these two animals, aiming to unite dog and cat lovers rather than have them argue over which pet is better. At the heart of dog spooning cat is its enthusiastic and vibrant community. This project thrives on the active participation of its members, who are encouraged to share their love for dogs and cats through memes, artwork, and stories inspired by the original image of the dog spooning the cat. The goal is to create a fun and engaging environment where everyone can enjoy the companionship that these pets symbolize. The community is all about fun. Members create and share memes, participate in contests, and engage in playful banter about their favorite pets. It's a light-hearted space where creativity is celebrated. Dog and cat lovers often find themselves at odds, debating which pet is superior. "dog spooning cat" aims to end this debate by showcasing a touching moment of unity between a dog and a cat. The project encourages mutual appreciation and camaraderie among pet lovers. By combining the popularity of dog coins and cat coins, dog spooning cat offers a unique and appealing proposition. It’s a project that speaks to the heart, celebrating the love and companionship that pets bring into our lives. The project is driven by its community. Decisions are made by the members, and everyone has a chance to contribute and make their voice heard. With a focus on memes, contests, and community events, dog spooning cat ensures that there is never a dull moment. It’s a project that keeps the fun alive while also offering potential rewards for its participants. "dog spooning cat" (spoon) is more than just another meme coin; it's a celebration of the special bond between dogs and cats. By bringing together fans of both, it creates a joyful and inclusive community where everyone can share in the love and laughter. Whether you're a die-hard dog lover, a passionate cat enthusiast, or just someone who appreciates a good meme, dog spooning cat invites you to join in the fun and be part of this heartwarming crypto adventure.
