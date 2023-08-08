اقتصاد توکنی Cybria (CYBA)
اطلاعات Cybria (CYBA).
What is the project about? Cybria is a new Layer 2 Blockchain project. Cybria built on top of the Ethereum network. It aims to enhance scalability, transaction speed, and security within the Ethereum ecosystem while leveraging Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to ensure network safety and improve performance. CYBRIA is designed to address the limitations of the Ethereum network by providing a scalable, secure, and efficient Layer 2 solution. By utilizing Layer 2 scaling techniques, CYBRIA aims to reduce transaction costs and increase the throughput of the Ethereum network.
What makes your project unique? Cybria is the first Layer 2 Blockchain Integrated with AI. AI plays a crucial role in enhancing various aspects of CYBRIA. AI technologies are used for threat detection, analyzing suspicious transaction behavior, and providing intelligent monitoring and network management.
History of your project. Cybria just launched 1 month ago. Launched on 8th August 2023. Our liquidity is locked for 1 year. We have done KYC and Audit at Solidproof. We are just getting started, we are building steadily and have high hopes for the bullrun to come.
What’s next for your project? For now, Cybria have Have several utilities that are live:
- Cybria Swap
- Cybria Staking
- Cybria Testnet
We have applied to CMC. For now, we are completing Cybria Mainnet and Bridge. After that, people can launch projects on Cybria Chain. Next plan for the project is listing on serveral Cex dan expand Partnership.
What can your token be used for? Blockchain : Cybria Chain are designed to address some of the scalability and efficiency challenges faced by Layer 1. Cybria Chain can improve the performance and capabilities of blockchain networks while still benefiting from the security and decentralization of the underlying Layer 1 blockchain. Also Cybria can reduced the transaction fees and faster transaction confirmation.
Token :
- Transaction fees : Cybria often used to pay for transaction fees within the Layer 2 network. These fees can be significantly lower than those on the Layer 1 blockchain, making it more cost-effective for users to interact with decentralized applications (DApps) and perform transactions.
- Security : to ensure the security of the network. For example, tokens may be staked or used as collateral to participate in the consensus mechanism or to challenge incorrect or fraudulent transactions.
- Governance : can be used for governance purposes within the Layer 2 network. Token holders may have voting rights to decide on network upgrades, parameter changes, and other governance-related decisions.
- Interoperability : Cybria designed to be interoperable with tokens on other Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchains. This allows for seamless asset transfer and cross-chain interactions.
اقتصاد توکنی و تحلیل قیمت Cybria (CYBA)
داده های کلیدی توکنومیکس و قیمت Cybria (CYBA)، از جمله ارزش بازار، جزئیات عرضه، ارزش بازار ثابت (FDV) و تاریخچه قیمت را بررسی کنید. ارزش فعلی و موقعیت بازار توکن را در یک نگاه درک کنید.
توکنومیکس Cybria (CYBA): توضیح معیارهای کلیدی و موارد استفاده
درک اقتصاد توکنی Cybria (CYBA) برای تحلیل ارزش، پایداری و پتانسیل بلندمدت آن ضروری است.
معیارهای کلیدی و نحوه محاسبه آنها:
کل عرضه:
حداکثر تعداد توکنهای CYBA که ایجاد شده اند یا خواهند شد.
منبع تغذیه در گردش:
تعداد توکن هایی که در حال حاضر در بازار و در دست عموم موجود است.
حداکثر عرضه:
محدودیت قطعی برای تعداد کل توکن های CYBA که می توانند وجود داشته باشند.
ارزش گذاری کاملاً رقیق شده (FDV):
به صورت قیمت فعلی × حداکثر عرضه محاسبه می شود و پیش بینی از کل ارزش بازار را در صورتی که همه توکن ها در گردش باشند، ارائه می دهد.
نرخ تورم:
نشان می دهد که توکن های جدید با چه سرعتی معرفی می شوند و بر کمیابی و حرکت قیمت در درازمدت تأثیر می گذارند.
چرا این معیارها برای معامله گران مهم هستند؟
عرضه در گردش بالا = نقدینگی بیشتر.
محدودیت حداکثر عرضه + تورم پایین = پتانسیل افزایش قیمت در درازمدت.
توزیع توکن شفاف = اعتماد بیشتر به پروژه و ریسک کمتر کنترل متمرکز.
ارزش بازار بالا FDV با ارزش بازار فعلی پایین = سیگنال های احتمالی ارزش گذاری بیش از حد.
حالا که اقتصاد توکنی CYBA را درک کردید، قیمت زنده توکن CYBA را بررسی کنید!
پیش بینی قیمت CYBA
میخواهید بدانید که CYBA به کجا می رود؟ صفحه پیش بینی قیمت CYBA ما، احساسات بازار، روندهای تاریخی و شاخص های فنی را ترکیب می کند تا یک چشم انداز آینده نگر ارائه دهد.
