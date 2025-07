اطلاعات Crestal Nation (NATION).

Nation is a platform for creating autonomous AI agents that act as freelancers, tokenized, revenue-generating workers that users can launch, own, and monetize with no coding skills. These agents can offer real services (e.g. scheduling, outreach, analysis) and operate 24/7 as independent economic actors. Nation enables a new form of digital labor where anyone can participate in the AI economy not just as a user, but as an owner.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.crestal.network/ وایت پیپر https://docs.crestal.network/nation/litepaper