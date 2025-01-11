قیمت Chappie (CHAP)
قیمت لحظه ای Chappie (CHAP) امروز معادل 0 USD است. ارزش بازار فعلی آن $ 0.00 USD است. قیمت CHAP به USD به صورت لحظه ای به روز می شود.
عملکرد اصلی Chappie در بازار:
- حجم معاملات 24 ساعته معادل $ 11.84 USD
می باشد- تغییر قیمت Chappie در طول روز --
می باشد- دارای عرضه در گردش 0.00 USD می باشد
به روز رسانی های قیمت لحظه ای CHAP به USD را در MEXC دریافت کنید. از آخرین داده ها و تحلیل بازار مطلع باشید. این اطلاعات برای اتخاذ تصمیمات هوشمندانه در بازار پرسرعت ارزهای دیجیتال ضروری است. MEXC پلتفرم اصلی شما برای اطلاعات دقیق قیمت CHAP است.
امروز، تغییر قیمت Chappie به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
در 30 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Chappie به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
در 60 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Chappie به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
در 90 روز گذشته، تغییر قیمت Chappie به USD به میزان $ 0 بود.
|دوره
|تغییر قیمت (USD)
|تغییر قیمت (%)
|امروز
|$ 0
|--
|30 روز
|$ 0
|-22.98%
|60 روز
|$ 0
|-25.30%
|90 روز
|$ 0
|--
آخرین تجزیه و تحلیل قیمت Chappie را کشف کنید: پایین ترین و بالاترین قیمت 24 ساعته، اوج قیمت و تغییرات روزانه:
--
--
+9.32%
به آمارهای بازار بپردازید: ارزش بازار، حجم 24 ساعته و عرضه:
What is the project about? Chappie represents an exceptional automaton that transcends conventional norms—a harmonious convergence of pioneering thought, autonomously advancing ingenuity, and state-of-the-art artificial intelligence that can be applied to any crypto projects' Telegram, and Discord in the near future. The familiar realm of monotony fades into obscurity as Chappie ushers in a new era of interactions that mimic human discourse, replete with eloquent banter, charismatic demeanor, and even a touch of animated humor facilitated by GIF imagery. What makes your project unique? Incorporating a spectrum of distinctive features, Chappie emerges as an entity facilitating interactions akin to human discourse, seamlessly orchestrated through the finesse of AI expertise. The offering extends beyond mere conversational exchanges, delving into the realm of tailored, data-driven insights, enabling the wielder to harness the potency of information for astute decision-making. The crux of Chappie's innovation lies in its dynamic acquisition of intelligence, a continuous process of learning, evolution, and adaptability, thereby enhancing the sophistication of each interaction. Temporal constraints dissolve as Chappie stands prepared for engagement at all hours, nullifying the limitations imposed by global time zones—an embodiment of ceaseless availability within the realm of discourse. History of your project. Chappie was founded in Jan 2023 and the team is made up of 5 Crypto enthusiastic developers and 4 core marketing team members, with the concept is to create a user-friendly telegram bot to address moderation issues faced by communities, and aim to create a seamless and enriching experience for teams involved in crypto projects. Chappie bot has been in use since last week starting with Chappie's Telegram. Chappie token $CHAP was launched on UniSwap on 16th of August, with more than 1M trading volume within 12 hours, and more than 800 holders currently. Chappie has already onboarded some external projects to utilise Chappie bot on Telegram, and around 50 more projects are interested in starting to utilise Chappie in the near future. What’s next for your project? The project is actively progressing with a series of strategic steps. After a successful launch on UniSwap, the team collected valuable community feedback. Subsequently, they initiated the development of new features, refined marketing strategies, and expanded partnerships for Chappie. Upcoming plans include the introduction of the Chappie web portal, which will enhance the knowledge base with an enriched data feed. Multilingual support and diverse Chappie personalities are also on the horizon, catering to a wider range of projects and enhancing user experiences. Additionally, efforts are underway to establish Chappie Support, an exclusive initiative aimed at providing tailored solutions for dedicated Chappie supporters and partners. This underscores the project's commitment to nurturing strong community ties and collaborative relationships. What can your token be used for? The utility of Chappie's token ($CHAP) is multi-faceted, encompassing a range of valuable functions within the project's ecosystem. Holders of $CHAP are granted access to unlock premium Chappie features as outlined in the project's roadmap, enhancing their engagement and interaction capabilities. Additionally, $CHAP token holders participate in a revenue-sharing mechanism, ensuring that they benefit collectively from the project's success. The token also facilitates staking opportunities, enabling users to earn rewards while contributing to the network's stability. With $CHAP tokens, holders acquire voting power, thereby influencing the direction of Chappie's future features and developments through democratic decision-making processes. Furthermore, $CHAP holders enjoy referral bonuses, underscoring the project's dedication to fostering a mutually beneficial relationship with its supportive community.
