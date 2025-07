اطلاعات bXNF (BXNF).

Xenify stands as a cross-chain meta-aggregator of aggregators, pioneering a new era of 'Swap to Earn'. Our ground-breaking protocol seamlessly integrates innovative tokenomics and advanced cross-chain functionality into a single, powerful package. By incorporating a unique, game theory-based incentive model that actively rewards engagement, Xenify is primed to instigate a seismic shift in the world of cross-chain swapping. Our mission is to revolutionize the DeFi landscape by offering the best of both worlds: an ultra-efficient swap experience and substantial opportunities for earning.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://xenify.io وایت پیپر https://github.com/xenify-io/litepaper