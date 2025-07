اطلاعات Bridge AI (BRG).

Bridge AI is an advanced blockchain-powered ecosystem that integrates artificial intelligence to enhance data accessibility, automation and transparency. The project leverages AI-driven solutions to facilitate smart contract execution, decentralized data processing, and seamless interactions within Web3 applications.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://bridge.link/ وایت پیپر https://bridge.link/BRG-Whitepaper.pdf