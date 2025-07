اطلاعات Boys Club (BOYS).

Boys Club is a homage to the origin story of Pepe. Pepe and his friends Brett, Andy and Wolf are described in the comic. It originated from a discussion about contract addresses in an Andy whales chat, and as such the contract address starts with 0x70, compared to Pepe's 0x69 and Andy's 0x68. Boys Club's main goals are to develop a 24/7/365 spaces for members and to support Matt Furie and his works.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://0x70.club وایت پیپر https://medium.com/@0x70club