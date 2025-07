اطلاعات Bouncing DVD (DVD).

Relive 90s nostalgia with Bouncing $DVD on Solana. Community-ran meme token and video generator.

(The initial developer has left, so the community has taken over to further develop this project.)

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://bouncingdvdsol.com وایت پیپر https://bouncingdvdsol.com