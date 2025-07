اطلاعات Bonzo Finance (BONZO).

Bonzo Finance is an open source, non-custodial protocol designed to facilitate the lending and borrowing of cryptocurrencies, with a focus on $HBAR, native $USDC, Hedera ecosystem assets, and wrapped (bridged) majors. Bonzo prioritizes censorship resistance, security, and self-custody, enabling users to transact without reliance on trusted intermediaries. Bonzo Finance utilizes Supra and Chainlink oracles that enable accurate and reliable price feeds for the lending and borrowing of assets, ensuring transparent and efficient operations.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.bonzo.finance وایت پیپر https://docs.bonzo.finance/bonzo-finance-litepaper