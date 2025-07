اطلاعات BitcoinPoW (BTCW).

BitcoinPoW (BTCW) is a revolutionary new cryptocurrency asset that aims to decentralize mining by eliminating mining pools from it's protocol. With a Proof of Work (PoW) and Proof of Transactions (PoT) consensus (otherwise known as PoW/PoT), the block rewards for BitcoinPoW are distributed in a unique way that allows people to mine with a unique risk-reward distribution. By securing the network through a new means of validating previous and current transactions, BitcoinPoW may arguably become one of the most secure blockchains that the market has to offer.

Coin supply api:

https://explorer.bitcoin-pow.org/api/blockchain/coins

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.bitcoin-pow.org/ وایت پیپر https://github.com/btc-pow/BitcoinPoW/blob/26.x/README.md