اطلاعات BaoBaoSol (BAOS).

BaoBaoSol is the token behind a community on several social media channels. They created a community focused on sharing crypto insights and objective sources relevant to cryptocurrency. The priorities are education and fun.The token is fully minted. Liquid pool is secured as LP token is burnt.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://BaoBaoSol.com وایت پیپر https://baobaosol.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/BAOS_whitepaper.pdf