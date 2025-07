اطلاعات Aver AI (AVER).

Aver is the leading DeFAI (Decentralized Finance + Artificial Intelligence) platform, empowering anyone—from individuals to businesses—to effortlessly create, train, and deploy powerful on-chain AI agents. By merging the simplicity of a no-code interface with the security and transparency of blockchain technology, Aver makes it possible to automate and optimize complex workflows across DeFi, NFTs, and various on-chain operations.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://aver.co/ وایت پیپر https://docs.aver.co/