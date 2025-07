اطلاعات Aventa (AVENT).

Aventa is a game changing crypto project that transforms the Web3 ecosystem with secure, AI-powered, multi-blockchain utilities, all seamlessly integrated into the flagship EVM based Aventa Chain. Utilities include an advanced AI chat bot (with features such as image generation, basic chart analysis etc), a contract scanner, a P2E game, NFTs and many more not yet announced. Aventa is looking to create the new generation of AI blockchain integration

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://aventaproject.com وایت پیپر https://docs.aventaproject.com