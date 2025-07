اطلاعات Big Red (TD).

The Big Red is here to show our appreciation to those who support innovation in the crypto world. When the Avalanche founders were incubated by Cornell University, they created one of the most scalable, reliable, and fast blockchain networks.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://thebigredcrypto.com/ وایت پیپر https://thebigredcrypto.com/whitepaper.pdf کاوشگر بلوک: https://avascan.info/blockchain/all/address/0x87bbfc9dcb66caa8ce7582a3f17b60a25cd8a248