اطلاعات ALTAVA (TAVA).

ALTAVA is the leader in the rapidly growing virtual fashion industry, and they provide a vertical AI platform service focused on generating 3D assets for gaming, VR/AR, spatial computing, e-commerce and web integrations. ALTAVA have worked with more than 40+ global luxury brands including LVMH, Fendi, Balmain, Prada, etc, for them to provide virtual experiences. Their shareholders include Animoca Brands, Netmarble, LG Electronics, SM Entertainment among others.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://altava.com/ وایت پیپر https://kr.object.ncloudstorage.com/altava.com-cdn/pdf/Altava_whitepaper.pdf کاوشگر بلوک: https://etherscan.io/token/0xdebe620609674f21b1089042527f420372ea98a5