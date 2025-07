اطلاعات PLYR L1 (PLYR).

PLYR Chain is a decentralized gaming blockchain designed to deliver a seamless Web3 experience for both developers and players. With a focus on gaming, NFTs, and community-driven projects, PLYR Chain aims to empower users with a secure, scalable, and interoperable platform tailored to the needs of the gaming industry.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://plyr.network وایت پیپر https://whitepaper.plyr.network/ کاوشگر بلوک: https://explorer.plyr.network/