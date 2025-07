اطلاعات NULS (NULS).

NULS is a blockchain infrastructure for customizable services, driven by the global open-source community. Following the principles of pluggability, modularization and parallel expansion, NULS provides smart contracts, multi-chain mechanism and cross-chain consensus to reduce cost of development and usage, and to promote the application of blockchain in the commercial field and the interaction among chains.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://nuls.io وایت پیپر https://docs.nuls.io کاوشگر بلوک: https://nulscan.io