اطلاعات Logistic Fundamental (LF1).

The global distribution project of the LF (Logistic Fundamental) project pays attention to the existing global distribution, among them the e-commerce market, and aims to open a new era in the decentralized e-commerce market and global distribution market using blockchain technology. The LF Project aims to promote Korea's excellence to the world and become the center of the borderless global e-commerce market by serving as a link to promote Korea's excellent K-beauty/food/fashion products for global consumers.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.lf-foundation.com/ وایت پیپر https://www.lf-foundation.com/_files/ugd/4e379c_da45a19ce6fd459f95fc67dc64049206.pdf کاوشگر بلوک: https://scope.klaytn.com/token/0x30a5911f65ddc2ec9b1dd91e06539c8447527d60