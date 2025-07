اطلاعات Got Guaranteed (GOTG).

GotG launched the world's first DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG was the first in the digital asset market to implement and launch the DAG guarantee·insurance solution which is evaluated as an achievement that dramatically improved the stability of digital asset investors. Now, digital asset management foundations and digital asset investors can obtain both stability and profitability for their digital assets at the same time through GotG Platform’s DAG guarantee·insurance solution.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://gotg.world/ وایت پیپر https://gotg.world/assets/pdf/GOTG_whitepaper(ENG)_ver3.0.pdf کاوشگر بلوک: https://etherscan.io/token/0xceeb07dd26b36287b6d109f0b06d7e8202ce8c1d