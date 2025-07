اطلاعات Genopets (GENE).

Genopets is a Free-to-Play, Move-to-Earn NFT game on Solana that makes it fun and profitable to live an active lifestyle. Genopets combines user's step data from their mobile device and wearables with blockchain Play-to-Earn economics so players can earn crypto for taking action in real life as they explore the Genoverse evolving and battling their Genopet.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.genopets.me/ وایت پیپر https://litepaper.genopets.me/ کاوشگر بلوک: https://solscan.io/token/GENEtH5amGSi8kHAtQoezp1XEXwZJ8vcuePYnXdKrMYz