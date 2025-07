اطلاعات Engines of Fury (FURY).

Free-to-play post-apocalyptic top-down extraction shooter, powered by a single deflationary token $FURY & NFTs. Built by a team of talents from top web3 projects, AAA titles, Blizzard, Activision, Ubisoft & Unity. Players engage in Co-op or PVPVE battles, scavenge for loot, craft, and strategically develop their character build and hideouts to survive and prevail. A unique blend of strategic role-playing character-building and high-stake extraction mechanics creates an addictive gameplay experience.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.eof.gg وایت پیپر https://eof.gg/whitepaper کاوشگر بلوک: https://bscscan.com/token/0x0203D275D2A65030889aF45ed91D472be3948B92