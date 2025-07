اطلاعات Cratos (CRTS).

CRATOS is a V2E (Vote to Earn) token used within the CRATOS app, a real-time voting platform that has secured a total number of 350,000 downloads and over 150,000 users by far. Users can earn tokens as a reward by their activities on the app. The vote result will be displayed immediately with the geographic data and being recorded into the blockchain.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.cratostoken.com وایت پیپر https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1I9InoR32EY3k1O80I-2QToHxbVTWIqKmkuxcqufr0T4/edit?usp=sharing کاوشگر بلوک: https://etherscan.io/address/0x678e840c640f619e17848045d23072844224dd37