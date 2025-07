اطلاعات BloodLoop (BLS).

Set in a dystopian future where factions vie for control, BloodLoop unleashes a relentless combat system where teams of skilled heroes clash in epic showdowns. Each hero possesses unique abilities, allowing players to adopt various playstyles and strategic approaches. Leveraging a $BLS and NFT as Skins economy, the game is pioneering an economic loop sustainable and rewarding, built to be familiar yet innovative.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://www.bloodloop.com وایت پیپر https://whitepaper.bloodloop.com کاوشگر بلوک: https://snowtrace.io/token/0x46B9144771Cb3195D66e4EDA643a7493fADCAF9D/balances?chainId=43114