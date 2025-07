اطلاعات 717ai by Virtuals (WIRE).

717ai is an AI OTC Settlement Agent designed to interpret institutional-grade market data, execute on-chain investment strategies, enhance OTC settlement timelines/pricing, and aggregate stablecoin conversions. Additionally, $WIRE token grants access to institutional-grade market insights and other price data via 717ai Terminal. A $WIRE token buyback and burn model is funded via settlement revenue earned by 717ai.

وب‌ سایت رسمی: https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/16104 وایت پیپر https://www.717ai.io/wire-litepaper