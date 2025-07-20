MEXC Exchange
Analysis: Every 10,000 BTC added to ETF holdings can push up the average price by 1.8%, and may rise to $150,000 in October
PANews reported on July 20 that according to Decrypt, research firm Cooper Research released a report stating that as a large amount of investor funds poured into Bitcoin exchange-traded funds,
PANews
2025/07/20 20:53
Michael Saylor once again releases Strategy Bitcoin holdings tracking information, and may disclose the increase in holdings next week
PANews reported on July 20 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), once again released information about Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings tracking on the X platform. He wrote: “
PANews
2025/07/20 20:17
Data: AVAIL, VENOM, ALT and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, of which AVAIL unlocks about $18.9 million
PANews reported on July 20 that Token Unlocks data showed that AVAIL, VENOM, ALT and other tokens will be unlocked in large amounts next week, including: Avail (AVAIL) will unlock
PANews
2025/07/20 20:04
Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan: The SAR Government has positioned artificial intelligence as a key industry
PANews reported on July 20 that Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po published an essay in which he pointed out that the 35th Hong Kong Book Fair, which lasted
PANews
2025/07/20 20:01
Experts say ‘just a starting point’ as Crypto Week ends on a high note
The GENIUS Act marks a turning point for crypto regulation, but experts say true integration with finance and identity systems is only beginning.
PANews
2025/07/20 19:05
Hong Pizheng, Director of the Hong Kong Gold Association: Stablecoins should not be the object of speculation, but a long-term battle
PANews reported on July 20 that according to the Hong Kong Economic Journal, Hong Pi-cheng, Chairman of the Hong Kong Financial Development Council, recently hosted an annual report press conference
PANews
2025/07/20 18:25
VanEck and other institutions urged the US SEC to approve Ethereum ETF pledge applications on a "first-in, first-out" basis, and were unwilling to be approved in batches with BlackRock
PANews reported on July 20 that according to DL News, BlackRock's move this week to add a pledge option to its iShares Ethereum Trust has reignited discussions about the U.S.
PANews
2025/07/20 18:16
James Wynn deposited 536,573 USDC to HyperLiquid to open a 25x leveraged ETH long order and a 10x leveraged PEPE long order
PANews reported on July 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, James Wynn deposited 536,573 USDC to HyperLiquid to open a 25x leveraged ETH long order and a 10x leveraged PEPE
PANews
2025/07/20 17:14
U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessant: The U.S. dollar will soon be on the blockchain, and the GENIUS Act will consolidate the dollar's position as a global reserve currency for generations to come
PANews reported on July 20 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessant said in an article on the X platform that blockchain technology will power the next generation of payments, and the
PANews
2025/07/20 17:10
AguilaTrades closed its short positions of 6,832 ETH and 1,134 BTC 1 hour ago, with a loss of $1.1 million
PANews reported on July 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale AguilaTrades closed his short positions of 6,832 ETH (US$25.15 million) and 1,134 BTC (US$134 million) 1 hour ago,
PANews
2025/07/20 17:07
