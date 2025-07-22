MEXC Exchange
Stablecoins dominate, Bank of England considers halting digital pound plans: report
The Bank of England is considering halting plans to create a digital pound as the global focus shifts to stablecoins. Though, the final decision has remained undecided. According to a recent Bloomberg report, the Bank of England has seen its…
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 14:26
Capital B, a listed company, announced a capital increase of approximately 10.3 million euros to implement its Bitcoin financial strategy
PANews reported on July 22 that according to an official announcement, European listed company Capital B (formerly The Blockchain Group) announced an increase in capital of approximately 10.3 million euros
PANews
2025/07/22 14:11
Republicans propose 7% leaner SEC budget compared to Biden’s era
House Republicans have proposed a plan to trim the SEC’s budget and cut enforcement funding for a Biden-era rule requiring public companies to quickly report cyberattacks.
PANews
2025/07/22 14:07
Illegal crypto ATM network busted in UK, two under investigation
U.K. authorities have arrested two individuals and seized multiple crypto ATMs in connection with an investigation into an unregistered cryptocurrency exchange and suspected financial crime. According to a statement from the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the operation was carried…
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 13:34
BNB Chain Foundation: 25,000 USDT has been spent to purchase TAG tokens
PANews reported on July 22 that according to the official announcement, the BNB Chain Foundation has executed a new asset purchase transaction, exchanging 25,000 USDT for 40,421,479.45 TAGs at a
PANews
2025/07/22 13:24
AguilaTrades, a giant whale, suffered a partial liquidation of its ETH long orders, resulting in a loss of approximately $26.17 million
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the ETH long position (15x leverage) of the giant whale AguilaTrades was partially liquidated, resulting in a loss of
PANews
2025/07/22 13:17
James Wynn's PEPE and DOGE long orders were partially liquidated, and the floating loss still exceeded US$800,000
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, James Wynn's PEPE (10x leverage) and DOGE (10x leverage) long positions were partially liquidated, and he currently still holds
PANews
2025/07/22 13:02
Breaking the circle: A comparison of stablecoin regulatory policies in 12 countries
Author: Fairy, ChainCatcher Editor: TB, ChainCatcher The disruptive effect of stablecoins is continuing to expand. From related topics that frequently appear on TikTok's hot search list, to traditional financial bloggers
PANews
2025/07/22 13:00
AguilaTrades, a giant whale, has switched from shorting ETH to longing, and currently has a floating loss of nearly $3 million
PANews reported on July 22 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale AguilaTrades has switched from shorting ETH to longing, and is currently suffering losses again, with a loss
PANews
2025/07/22 12:58
Polymarket to resume U.S. operations following $112M acquisition of QCEX exchange
Polymarket is returning to the U.S. after closing a $112 million acquisition of QCEX, a derivatives exchange and clearinghouse licensed by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The deal, announced July 21, grants Polymarket access to a fully regulated path back…
Crypto.news
2025/07/22 12:42
