Vitalik: The paradox of utilitarianism is that the setting of "utility is infinite" does not match the upper limit of human emotions

PANews reported on July 22 that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin wrote on a social media platform that the reason why many paradoxes of utilitarianism are confusing is that its "unlimited
PANews2025/07/22 23:25
Sonic Labs announces the launch of the first season of airdrops, 25% of the shares are now available

PANews reported on July 22 that Sonic Labs published a post on the X platform saying that the first season of Sonic airdrop has officially started. Users can now claim
PANews2025/07/22 23:22
Fogo launches high-performance Layer 1 SVM chain public beta network, aiming at innovation of on-chain transactions

PANews reported on July 22 that according to The Block , Fogo , a Layer 1 blockchain founded by former Wall Street executives, announced on Tuesday that its public beta
PANews2025/07/22 23:10
SharpLink ETH Bet Deepens: 80K Coins Bought, 567 Earned, Stock Jumps 10%

Joseph Lubin-backed SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET), the world’s largest corporate holder of Ethereum, reported a major expansion in its crypto treasury holdings for the week of July 14 to July 20, 2025. The company’s ETH balance rose to 360,807 ETH, reflecting a 29% increase from the previous week. This growth was driven by the purchase of 79,949 ETH—the largest weekly acquisition in the company’s history. The average purchase price for the week was $3,238 per ETH. SharpLink’s ETH concentration, which measures the ratio of ETH holdings to total capital, rose to 3.06—up 53% since the company launched its digital treasury strategy on June 2. Since initiating this approach, SharpLink reports it has earned 567 ETH through staking rewards. Despite this accelerated buildup, the company still holds $96.6 million in unused net proceeds from its At-The-Market (ATM) facility, set aside for additional ETH purchases. Chairman Joseph Lubin, who also serves as co-founder of Ethereum and CEO of Consensys, notes the company’s methodical approach. “We continue to strategically leverage our ATM facility to build our ETH treasury in pursuit of our long-term growth objectives,” Lubin states. “The continued strength of ETH and our ability to acquire large volumes at opportunistic prices support our aim to continue enhancing ETH concentration and shareholder value through disciplined execution of our treasury growth strategies,” adds Lubin. Serious financial actors and nation states appreciate a platform that’s been up, nonstop, for 10 years It’s looking good for Ethereum pic.twitter.com/KYms4YNvO7 — SBET (SharpLink Gaming) (@SharpLinkGaming) July 21, 2025 “It’s looking good for Ethereum. Serious financial actors and even nation states are recognizing the value of a platform that has been running nonstop for over a decade,” said Lubin in a recent interview posted on SharpLink’s X page. Support for the Genius Act and Regulatory Progress SharpLink also expressed strong support for the recent signing of the Genius Act into law by President Donald J. Trump. The newly passed legislation offers a regulatory framework for digital assets and smart contracts in the United States, a development the company views as essential for future blockchain innovation. For firms like SharpLink, the law offers clarity on compliance and lays the foundation for broader institutional adoption. Lubin explains how this regulatory clarity strengthens the company’s strategy. “With the Genius Act now law, the regulatory uncertainty that has surrounded crypto innovation is finally easing. We believe this ushers in a more supportive environment for companies like SharpLink to not only operate and grow, but also to harness the full potential of Ethereum,” he said. $SBET Price Action SharpLink showed signs of recovery, rising 10.6% to $27.94, suggesting renewed interest possibly driven by recent updates to the company’s ETH treasury strategy. The current market cap stands at $2.6 billion, and while key metrics such as P/E ratio and dividend yield are not disclosed, the stock remains well above its 52-week low of $2.26. As the digital asset sector gains momentum, SharpLink is positioning itself as a long-term leader within the Ethereum ecosystem. By prioritizing ETH in its treasury model and earning through staking, the company demonstrates strong conviction in Ethereum’s future. Its combination of treasury execution, legislative support, and blockchain integration reinforces SharpLink’s vision to play a lasting role in the next phase of digital finance.
CryptoNews2025/07/22 23:08
A whale's $PENGU short position was liquidated, with a loss of more than 10 million US dollars

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Onchain Lens , a whale was liquidated on its $PENGU ( 3x leverage) short position, with a loss of $ 13.16 million.
PANews2025/07/22 22:46
George Botic Named Acting Chairman of Public Company Accounting Oversight Board

PANews reported on July 22 that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC ) announced that George R. Botic will serve as the acting chairman of the Public Company
PANews2025/07/22 22:41
US stocks largely flat as investors weigh earnings, tariffs

Stocks are little changed in early trading on Tuesday as investors pay attention to corporate earnings and the latest tariffs news. Dow Jones Industrial Average hovered 25 points up while S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hugged the flatline at 0.03%…
Crypto.news2025/07/22 22:33
U.S. Senator Lummis calls for digital asset legislation, saying bipartisan collaboration will protect innovation and consumer rights

PANews reported on July 22 that U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis tweeted that the United States has been leading the world in financial innovation and has not slowed down. Lummis said
PANews2025/07/22 22:26
Next memecoin to explode: $450 in these 6 tokens could make $900k

These 6, low-cost meme tokens with real utility could turn $450 into $900k. #partnercontent
Crypto.news2025/07/22 22:25
Consensys plans to lay off 49 employees, about 7% of its total workforce

PANews reported on July 22 that according to Bloomberg, Consensys, a software company led by one of the co-founders of the Ethereum blockchain, plans to lay off 49 employees, about
PANews2025/07/22 22:16

