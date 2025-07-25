2025-07-28 Monday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Celestia reclaims 43 million TIA from Polychain in buyback deal

Celestia reclaims 43 million TIA from Polychain in buyback deal

Celestia has officially taken control of Polychain’s last TIA holdings, setting the stage for a carefully managed redistribution.
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/25 02:56
Altcoin Season Returns: SHIB Climbs 15%, BONK 140%, and ADA Nears $1

Altcoin Season Returns: SHIB Climbs 15%, BONK 140%, and ADA Nears $1

As Bitcoin dominance continues to slide in Q3 2025, traders are shifting focus to altcoins with outsized potential. In this altcoin season , previously dismissed tokens are regaining momentum. Shiba Inu and Bonk represent a renewed wave of meme coin speculation, while Cardano is attracting capital on institutional narratives. Together, the three tokens indicate a market phase driven by a mix of hype, community strength, and real development, where sentiment cycles are moving faster than ever. Shiba Inu: More Than a Meme SHIB is trading at $0.00001367 with a market cap of $8 billion and a 24-hour volume of nearly $462 million. While often still called a meme coin, SHIB has quietly built out an ecosystem. The Shibarium Layer-2 network supports DeFi, NFTs, and dApps. SHIB is also used for gas fees, marking a clear move toward functionality. Recent community DAO proposals and staking integrations have added to its infrastructure. Whale wallets have increased holdings by over 600% in recent weeks, according to CryptoRank. On LunarCrush, SHIB recorded 6,400+ mentions and nearly 350,000 engagements in July. These figures, paired with a 15% monthly gain, suggest that SHIB may be evolving into a hybrid token: part-meme, part-platform. In this cycle, that blend may be what keeps it relevant. Bonk: Taking Over in Altcoin Season BONK is trading at $0.000034 with a $2.76 billion market cap and a 24-hour volume of over $1.6 million. 🧠 Ready to unlock the full power of Cardano indexing? Join our next Dev Office Hours with Satya Ranjan and get hands-on with Yaci Store — the ultimate tool to simplify indexing for both Java and non-Java developers. ↪️ Scroll down for complete event details pic.twitter.com/EwzhGprmdz — Cardano Community (@Cardano) July 24, 2025 BONK Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) The token is now integrated into multiple Solana dApps, including Jupiter and native GameFi applications. Though it began as a meme, BONK’s utility in liquidity provisioning and in-game use cases has grown. Exchange support has expanded, and burn campaigns have supported scarcity narratives. Social activity remains high, with whale wallets rotating in and out, suggesting both speculation and trend-based trading. It has gained nearly 140% in the past 30 days, and despite volatility, BONK appears to be maturing in tandem with Solana’s broader ecosystem rebound. If the altcoin season truly returns in the second half of 2025, BONK could deliver competitive performance. Cardano: Utility Anchored in Narrative ADA is trading at $0.81 with a $29 billion market cap and $2.4 billion in daily volume. 🧠 Ready to unlock the full power of Cardano indexing? Join our next Dev Office Hours with Satya Ranjan and get hands-on with Yaci Store — the ultimate tool to simplify indexing for both Java and non-Java developers. ↪️ Scroll down for complete event details pic.twitter.com/EwzhGprmdz — Cardano Community (@Cardano) July 24, 2025 Cardano’s market position is supported by fundamental upgrades. The Hydra Layer-2 scaling protocol is operational, and the Mithril fast-sync update is now live. Voltaire governance milestones are also progressing, giving token holders greater control. Stablecoin activity is increasing. Djed and USDA are both active, contributing to on-chain liquidity. Unlike meme coins, ADA benefits from long-tail trust, and its current breakout mirrors their trend, showing how retail and institutional flows can align. Altcoin Season: Attention is Allocation SHIB, BONK, and ADA sit at different points on the speculation-to-utility spectrum. But all are benefiting from renewed flows in a fast-rotating market. Meme energy, protocol upgrades, and community activation have all contributed. As altcoin season accelerates, attention is proving to be a proxy for momentum. And for now, these three tokens have it. Retail enthusiasm is rising alongside deeper on-chain activity, suggesting this altseason is no longer limited to quick pumps. Instead, even legacy tokens are evolving under market pressure, blending narrative, utility, and engagement. When volatility returns, SHIB, BONK, and ADA show the different ways tokens can stay relevant. Whether driven by community, use case, or trader momentum, they remain in rotation—at least for now.
MAY
MAY$0.05401-0.07%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001373-1.50%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.0237-1.53%
SQUID MEME
GAME$23.0988+31.74%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001883+0.91%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/25 02:33
No code breaks, just more room: what to expect from Ethereum’s Fusaka hard fork

No code breaks, just more room: what to expect from Ethereum’s Fusaka hard fork

Ethereum’s next big upgrade, Fusaka, is expected to launch in November with a focus on improving performance and security behind the scenes, rather than adding new features for users. Ethereum‘s next protocol upgrade, codenamed Fusaka, is entering its final testing…
Moonveil
MORE$0.09993-1.62%
HARD Protocol
HARD$0.007804-5.03%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271--%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/25 02:30
Dow Jones drops, Tesla stock gets crushed on earnings miss

Dow Jones drops, Tesla stock gets crushed on earnings miss

Major U.S. stock indices were mixed as tech giants like Tesla, IBM, and Alphabet reported earnings.
Major
MAJOR$0.16705-2.50%
Wink
LIKE$0.011016+0.64%
U Coin
U$0.01187-1.41%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0005146+13.79%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/25 02:20
BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF Rockets to $10B in 10 Days – Third-Fastest Ever

BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF Rockets to $10B in 10 Days – Third-Fastest Ever

BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum ETF, known by its ticker ETHA, has reached $10 billion in assets under management (AUM), becoming the third-fastest exchange-traded fund to ever hit that milestone. The surge from $5 billion to $10 billion took just 10 days, drawing comparisons to a “God candle,” according to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas. The milestone places ETHA alongside two other high-performing ETFs , BlackRock’s own Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) and Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC), which also reached $10 billion in less than a year. 💰 Spot Ethereum ETFs saw a $534M inflow on July 22, the third-largest on record, as institutional demand grows for Ethereum’s real-world tokenization use. #ethereum #ETFs https://t.co/uA0jLhgsyd — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 23, 2025 BlackRock ETHA’s Rise Shows Growing Institutional Appetite for Ethereum Exposure According to Balchunas , all three of the fastest-growing ETFs in history are spot crypto funds, a reflection of the strong investor demand for regulated crypto exposure. “LOOK OUT: $ETHA just hit $10b in one year flat, the 3rd fastest ETF to hit that mark in history after (you guessed it) two bitcoin ETFs, $IBIT & $FBTC,” Balchunas said Thursday on X. LOOK OUT: $ETHA just hit $10b in one year flat, the 3rd fastest ETF to hit that mark in history after (you guessed it) two bitcoin ETFs $IBIT & $FBTC . Amazingly it went from $5b to $10b in just 10 days (ETF asset equiv of a God candle). Is in Top 5 in flows 1M, 1W. Sister Hazel! pic.twitter.com/Jrrb15BdHV — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) July 24, 2025 The ETF, which launched in early 2024, took just 251 days to hit the $10 billion mark. That figure puts ETHA ahead of major traditional products like JPMorgan’s Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ), which needed 444 days to reach the same level. Commenting on the development, Nate Geraci, president of NovaDius Wealth Management, wrote, “We’re talking about an ETF industry that’s been around for over 3 decades & has nearly 4,400 products. The 3 fastest ETFs to $10B are now all spot crypto ETFs.” iShares Ethereum ETF becomes 3rd fastest ETF to hit $10bil in assets… 3 fastest ETFs to $10bil now all spot crypto ETFs. We’re talking about an ETF industry that’s been around for over 3 decades & has nearly 4,400 products. What a chart. https://t.co/sGYiZP9U4X — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) July 24, 2025 While ETHA’s growth is rapid, it still trails the record pace set by BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), which reached $10 billion in just 34 days. Fidelity’s FBTC followed closely behind at 54 days. The growing interest in ETHA indicates continued appetite for regulated crypto investment vehicles, especially as the ETF industry adapts to the presence of digital assets. Ethereum, which accounts for roughly one-third of Bitcoin’s market cap, is now showing that it can attract institutional interest on a similar scale, albeit at a different pace. Ethereum ETFs Surge With $726M Daily High, Total Holdings Near $20B The surge comes amid broader momentum for Ethereum-based funds, which have seen increasing inflows since receiving final approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in July 2024. The nine U.S.-listed spot Ethereum ETFs began trading on July 23, 2024, and have since recorded $8.32 billion in total net inflows . While Bitcoin ETFs still dominate the market with over $54 billion in total inflows, Ethereum funds are now gaining traction. On July 16, Ethereum ETFs logged their highest daily inflow to date of $726.74 million. That was followed by $602 million on July 17 and $533.87 million on July 23— marking the third-highest single-day inflow on record . That same day, Ethereum ETF holdings hit an all-time high of $19.85 billion in total assets. BlackRock has consistently led the pack in flows. On July 23, the firm brought in $426.22 million alone, followed by Grayscale with $72.64 million and Fidelity with $35.01 million.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.026392+6.03%
Major
MAJOR$0.16705-2.50%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.0000000000000000000062-84.46%
FUND
FUND$0.02323--%
NEAR
NEAR$2.858-1.17%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/25 02:16
OPTO Miner launches smart, secure mobile platform for cloud-based crypto mining

OPTO Miner launches smart, secure mobile platform for cloud-based crypto mining

OPTO Miner launches mobile-first cloud mining app amid rising DeFi growth and renewed crypto utility focus. #sponsoredcontent
RWAX
APP$0.003888-3.71%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08882+3.44%
DeFi
DEFI$0.002087-0.33%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004254+0.35%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0004655+3.83%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/25 01:20
GENIUS Act: A New Era Simplifies How to Earn More with BTC/DOGE/XRP

GENIUS Act: A New Era Simplifies How to Earn More with BTC/DOGE/XRP

In July 2025, the United States officially passed the GENIUS Act, the first federal regulatory bill for US dollar stablecoins in history, marking the entry of the global digital asset industry into a new stage of institutionalization and transparency. The Act explicitly requires stablecoin issuers to have a one-to-one US dollar reserve, accept independent audits, and be subject to strict supervision in the issuance, custody, and information disclosure process. At the same time, it encourages financial technology innovation and gradually incorporates stablecoins into the mainstream payment system. This legislation has greatly enhanced market confidence and also indicates that the global demand for compliant, secure, and sustainable digital asset platforms is rapidly increasing. In this era of stricter regulation and the return of trust, OPTO Miner was born and is committed to building a compliant cloud computing platform for global users. Different from the traditional high-threshold and high-risk mining model, OPTO Miner uses green energy to drive computing infrastructure, and through a decentralized architecture and multiple security mechanisms, it provides users with a truly low-threshold, transparent, and sustainable digital asset participation channel. OPTO Miner: A Crypto Wealth Portal Tailored for Ordinary Users Compared with traditional mining, which requires the purchase of expensive equipment, dealing with rising electricity costs, and learning complex operation and maintenance, OPTO Miner provides a cloud computing experience of “select and mine, worry-free and stable”. Users only need to register an account and choose a contract that suits them, without having to purchase mining machines or deploy servers, and they can automatically receive income every day. OPTO Miner’s core advantages: Ultra-low threshold: The contract investment threshold is as low as $100, which is suitable for novices to try; advanced users can also choose high-return plans. Top-notch security protection: Connect to world-class protection systems such as Cloudflare®, Akamai® and Bitdefender® to ensure the safety of your accounts and assets. Flexible asset support: supports recharge and withdrawal of mainstream currencies such as BTC, ETH, USDT, DOGE, SOL, LTC, XRP, etc., facilitating user asset allocation and management. Green energy driven: All mining facilities use renewable energy such as solar energy and hydropower, which is not only environmentally friendly but also significantly reduces operating costs. Green contracts start to produce within 24 hours of taking effect, and daily income is credited to the account in real time The platform has launched a variety of stable income contract packages, which can be viewed on the official website . Stable income mechanism: The income will be calculated within 24 hours after the contract is purchased. The system will automatically settle the income to the account every day and you can withdraw the income at any time. Global compliance guarantee: The platform has been certified by the British regulatory authorities, with services covering more than 180 countries around the world and trusted by more than one million users. Benefits for new users: Register now and receive a starting capital of $15. There are also extra rewards for daily logins, which reduces the cost of trial and error for users. Full remote control: You can monitor the mining progress and revenue in real time through the intuitive control panel , without the need for technical background. 24/7 customer service: 24/7 multilingual customer support system ensures that investors can get stable support no matter where they are. OPTO Miner Launches Limited-time Benefit Contract to Celebrate the Passage of GENIUS Act To celebrate the successful passage of the GENIUS Act, OPTO Miner has launched a limited-time event contract to give back to users for their support and trust. This event not only brings more generous rewards to users, but also further demonstrates OPTO Miner’s commitment to compliance, security and innovation. New and old users are welcome to participate in this feast of policy benefits and platform advantages, and witness the digital asset industry entering a new stage of development. For more details, please visit the official website .
Core DAO
CORE$0.5559+1.12%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08882+3.44%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000591+1.19%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006209+0.33%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.0000724--%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/25 01:17
BTCMiner Cloud Mining Could Be a Top Choice for Passive Income in 2025

BTCMiner Cloud Mining Could Be a Top Choice for Passive Income in 2025

Faced with the continued downturn in the global economy and the slowdown in the growth of traditional industries, US President Donald Trump has set his sights on the cryptocurrency cloud mining industry, viewing it as a new wealth engine to “make America great again”. Recently, Trump officially signed an executive order to allow $9 trillion in pension funds to invest in Bitcoin and cloud mining, aiming to allow ordinary American families to obtain new sources of income and wealth growth opportunities through the digital economy. Bitcoin is a symbol of the free economy. I want more Americans to have their own wealth machine, Trump said publicly when signing the executive order. BTC Miner, a world-renowned cloud mining platform, announced that it will fully upgrade its system to meet the needs of pension funds and institutional investors, and launch a number of national capital-level services, including: Sign up and receive a $500 reward, zero technical threshold: ordinary people can participate with their mobile phones Guaranteed principal and interest: principal protection, fixed income, daily settlement Multi-currency payment: support BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP and other mainstream currencies Green energy mining: using solar and wind energy to achieve both environmental protection and profitability Instant withdrawal, instant arrival, does not affect user cash flow Join BTC Miner now and enjoy policy benefits. After registration, select the contract, you can get $500 to buy the contract, one-click order completion, 24-hour automatic settlement of income. Dozens of flexible contracts [1-30 days] meet the needs of different investors, especially 3-7 days are well received by many users Recommendation reward: invite friends and easily earn commissions. First-level recommendation: friends invest, you can get 7% reward Second-level recommendation: friends of friends invest, you can also get 2% reward BTC Miner Platform Overview BTC Miner is a world-leading cryptocurrency cloud mining platform, dedicated to providing safe, convenient and environmentally friendly Bitcoin mining services to users around the world. No equipment or technology is required, users only need to register and select contracts to easily start daily stable passive income. The platform supports multi-currency payments and withdrawals such as USDT, BTC, ETH, XRP, etc., and funds are free and flexible. BTC Miner-Let Bitcoin become your exclusive money printing machine!
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004812-1.73%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08882+3.44%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011167+13.11%
FLOW
FLOW$0.4062-2.12%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1124-0.53%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/25 01:10
GameSquare CryptoPunk NFT Bet: $5.15M Cowboy Ape Deal Brings Leshner Onboard

GameSquare CryptoPunk NFT Bet: $5.15M Cowboy Ape Deal Brings Leshner Onboard

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: GAME), a media and tech firm focused on Web3, has made a bold move into the world of digital collectibles with a new purchase. GameSquare has acquired the iconic Cowboy Ape #5577 CryptoPunk from DeFi pioneer @rleshner in a $5.15M strategic investment. We also added $10M of ETH to our treasury, bringing total Ethereum treasury holdings to over $52 million. pic.twitter.com/U2LFaPqECm — GameSquare Holdings Inc. (@GSQHoldings) July 24, 2025 In a press release shared with CryptoNews, the firm said it has purchased a rare “Cowboy Ape” CryptoPunk non-fungible token (NFT) from Robert Leshner, founder of Compound and CEO of Superstate. In exchange, GameSquare issued $5.15 million in preferred stock convertible into approximately 3.4 million shares at $1.50 per share. The acquisition marks GameSquare’s first direct NFT investment and is in line with its strategy to build a blockchain-native brand and generate treasury yield through digital assets. CEO Justin Kenna described the Punk as a “grail” investment and emphasized the company’s growing interest in on-chain finance. Alongside the transaction, Leshner has joined GameSquare as a shareholder, bringing his experience in decentralized finance to the table. What Is a CryptoPunk? CryptoPunks are among the earliest NFT collections created on the Ethereum blockchain. Launched in 2017 by software developers Larva Labs, the series includes 10,000 pixelated characters with varying traits. Of these, only 24 are “Ape” Punks—making them among the rarest. The Cowboy Ape (#5577), now part of GameSquare’s treasury, is widely regarded as a standout in the collection. Collectors often view CryptoPunks as digital artifacts that reflect early internet history and the rise of online identity. Building Yield Through NFTs and ETH GameSquare’s NFT purchase is part of its treasury strategy, which seeks to generate 6%–10% returns annually by using stablecoins and other digital assets. The Cowboy Ape will be used in community activations, marketing campaigns, and potential licensing deals, blending culture with capital allocation. GameSquare said it has partnered with 1OF1 AG, led by Web3 investor Ryan Zurrer, to manage the NFT yield program. The firm will also hold the asset and oversee yield generation efforts. GameSquare said it recently purchased $10 million worth of Ethereum—about 2,742.75 ETH at an average price of $3,646. This adds to a growing ETH position now valued at approximately 12,913.49 ETH. The company has invested a total of $45 million in ETH under its $250 million crypto treasury authorization. NFT Market Cap Jumps 21% to $6.3B Overnight The NFT market roared to life on Monday, jumping more than 20% in a single day, with total market cap rising from $5.1 billion to $6.3 billion . After months of stagnation, renewed interest in Ethereum-based collections appears to be driving the sudden revival. A major catalyst came in the form of a high-profile CryptoPunk sweep . According to on-chain data from Lookonchain, a newly created wallet, 0x1bb3, spent 2,082 ETH, or about $5.87 million, to purchase 45 CryptoPunk NFTs within hours. The transaction lit up OpenSea, where the walle t now holds assets valued at over 1,700 ETH, or roughly $6.5 million. $GAME Price Action As of 12:00 p.m. EDT on July 24, shares of GameSquare Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GAME) traded at $1.32, marking a 3.94% increase on the day. The stock opened at $1.33, reached a high of $1.44, and dipped to a low of $1.26 during early trading. This intraday movement follows the company’s announcement of the CryptoPunk #5577 acquisition and the onboarding of Leshner as a shareholder, news that appears to have sparked renewed investor interest. GameSquare currently holds a market capitalization of approximately $125.2 million, with a 52-week trading range between $0.50 and $2.87.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.026392+6.03%
Major
MAJOR$0.16705-2.50%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05706-4.22%
FORM
FORM$3.3888-2.48%
DECENTRALIZED
DECENTRALIZED$0.0000724--%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/25 01:06
XRP User Benefits! BlockchainCloudMining Easily Unlocks Daily Returns

XRP User Benefits! BlockchainCloudMining Easily Unlocks Daily Returns

For users holding XRP (Ripple), assets are no longer just “static waiting”, but a value carrier that can bring actual returns every day. BlockchainCloudMining has launched a new XRP automated cloud mining service. You only need to recharge XRP to the platform to start smart mining and achieve daily stable income. This innovative solution provides Ripple holders with a new passive income channel, easily starting the “lying down to make money” mode. Why Choose XRP to Participate in Cloud Mining? XRP, as a crypto asset that focuses on efficient payment and low handling fees, is widely used in cross-border settlement, enterprise-level payment and other scenarios. Using XRP to participate in cloud mining is not only convenient and low-cost, but also has strong liquidity and is suitable for flexible asset allocation. Through the BlockchainCloudMining platform, XRP users do not need to understand the complex mining principles, nor do they need to purchase any equipment. They only need to recharge XRP, which can be automatically converted into an equivalent amount of Bitcoin computing power to start their daily income journey. Core advantages of BlockchainCloudMining automation: Real automation: no operation is required, the system manages the entire process Users only need to transfer XRP to the platform account and purchase contracts, without configuring parameters, selecting mining pools, and managing equipment, truly realizing “recharge is mining”. Daily settlement, stable and transparent income The platform calculates the Bitcoin (BTC) income generated by the user’s corresponding computing power on a daily basis, supports BTC, USDT or XRP in multiple forms, with fast arrival speed and transparent process. Safe and compliant, users can hold with confidence The platform adopts a cold and hot wallet separation management mechanism to ensure asset security. At the same time, RICH Miner actively responds to compliance requirements in many places around the world, allowing users to participate and hold for a long time with confidence. It Only Takes Three Steps to Mine Immediately 1. Register an account and get a $12 reward immediately without paying any fees. This reward can be used to test the XRP cloud mining contract to help users quickly understand the platform operation and profit model. 2. Deposit XRP to start the mining machine Users can recharge XRP to the platform account through the wallet. The system supports a variety of mainstream cryptocurrencies: Dogecoin (DOGE), Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), SOL, Ripple (XRP), US Dollar (USDC), etc. 3. Choose a mining contract The contract income is clear at a glance: flexible term + stable income BlockchainCloudMining has launched a variety of contract options for different users’ funds and target terms. The income from each contract will automatically enter the user’s bound wallet account in a 24-hour cycle, without trading, waiting, or handling fees. (The platform has launched a number of stable income contracts, please log in to the official website of Blockchaincloudmining.com for more contract details) Although XRP is not a mineable asset, BlockchainCloudMining effectively simulates the process of obtaining digital asset income through the contract income mechanism, providing investors with a stable and transparent way to participate. As XRP prices continue to strengthen, such contract products not only reduce the uncertainty caused by currency fluctuations, but also open up another stable income path for investors besides buying and selling transactions. As the market demand for stable income continues to increase, such contract products are expected to become a new direction for digital asset allocation. For more information, please visit the official website: BlockchainCloudMining.com
Core DAO
CORE$0.5559+1.12%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08882+3.44%
Mode Network
MODE$0.002804-2.46%
DOGE
DOGE$0.23407-0.63%
DOGECOIN
DOGECOIN$0.00000013+17.11%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/25 01:03

Trending News

More

Mine Smarter with Just Your Phone: The IOTA Miner App Is Now Live

Cycle Network and Golden Goose: Key Takeaways from the AMA Session

A user lost about $120,000 in WBTC after signing the "increaseApproval" phishing transaction

Crypto market observations for the week (July 7-13): The reciprocal tariff war has made great progress, both buying and selling are booming, and BTC consolidates and accumulates strength to rise sligh

Is crypto lending making a comeback?