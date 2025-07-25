2025-07-28 Monday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author: Ordinary investors can choose gold, silver and Bitcoin ETFs because they are convenient for investment

"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author: Ordinary investors can choose gold, silver and Bitcoin ETFs because they are convenient for investment

PANews July 25 news, Robert Kiyosaki, author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad", suggested that ordinary investors can choose gold, silver and Bitcoin ETFs because of their convenient investment. But he
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000029--%
GET RICH QUICK
RICH$0.0002497-11.82%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 15:12
EigenLayer introduces multi-chain verification on Base, enabling AVS to expand beyond Ethereum L1

EigenLayer introduces multi-chain verification on Base, enabling AVS to expand beyond Ethereum L1

PANews reported on July 25 that according to The Block, Eigen Labs has launched a new feature called "Multi-chain Verification", which is a change in the way active verification services
EigenLayer
EIGEN$1.365-1.40%
L1
L1$0.0101-1.94%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1823+31.81%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00230126-0.08%
Multichain
MULTI$0.08449+2.11%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 14:26
In the past 50 minutes, Galaxy transferred out another 5,153 BTC, with a total value of US$596 million

In the past 50 minutes, Galaxy transferred out another 5,153 BTC, with a total value of US$596 million

PANews July 25 news, according to the on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, the sell-off is still going on. In the past 50 minutes, Galaxy has transferred out 5,153 BTC again, with
Bitcoin
BTC$118,391.24-0.06%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 14:14
The Smarter Web Company, a listed company, increased its holdings by 225 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 1,825 bitcoins

The Smarter Web Company, a listed company, increased its holdings by 225 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 1,825 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 25 that according to an official announcement, the British listed company The Smarter Web Company disclosed that it has increased its holdings by 225 bitcoins and
Share
PANews2025/07/25 14:02
Four people were sentenced for building a virtual currency platform with a "backdoor" to defraud more than 77 million yuan

Four people were sentenced for building a virtual currency platform with a "backdoor" to defraud more than 77 million yuan

PANews reported on July 25 that according to the Procuratorate Daily, He and others quietly launched another set of project codes with a "backdoor" after passing the security audit, using
Moonveil
MORE$0.10002-1.69%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02142-0.60%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.5079-4.67%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 13:58
Hallyu promotes Korean won stablecoin: Members of Parliament suggest that fans of BTS and others will accept stablecoin payments

Hallyu promotes Korean won stablecoin: Members of Parliament suggest that fans of BTS and others will accept stablecoin payments

Author: Lee Yeon-woo , The Korea Times Compiled by: Felix, PANews As momentum for the launch of won-denominated stablecoins continues to grow, so too has skepticism. Some question whether won-denominated
BitShares
BTS$0.0011914+0.08%
Triathon
GROW$0.0091+1.11%
Wootrade Network
WOO$0.07543-2.36%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$2.292-0.08%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271--%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 13:39
Hong Kong-Based OSL Group Secures $300M Equity Raise Amid Surging Crypto Investor Demand

Hong Kong-Based OSL Group Secures $300M Equity Raise Amid Surging Crypto Investor Demand

OSL Group, one of Asia’s leading digital asset platforms, has raised $300 million through an equity financing round, marking the largest publicly disclosed capital raise in the region’s crypto space to date. Key Takeaways: OSL Group raised $300 million in Asia’s largest disclosed crypto equity deal to date. Funds will support stablecoin infrastructure, global licensing, and payment network expansion. The share sale was priced at a 15.3% discount, triggering a 10% drop at Friday’s open. The announcement comes just ahead of Hong Kong’s new stablecoin legislation, which takes effect on August 1. The firm, listed under ticker 0863.HK, said proceeds from the deal will fund global expansion efforts, including the development of regulated stablecoin infrastructure, licensing in new jurisdictions, and the launch of a compliant digital payments network. OSL Prices $300M Share Sale at 15% Discount to Market The fundraising deal priced shares at HK$14.90, reflecting a 15.3% discount from Thursday’s close. Shares of OSL opened more than 10% lower on Friday, reacting to the dilution and discounted placement price. Still, the stock is up 120% year-to-date. “The funding will accelerate our global build-out — particularly in regulated stablecoin infrastructure and compliant payment rails,” said Ivan Wong, CFO of OSL Group. The raise comes amid a surge in investor interest in crypto-related equities, despite warnings from Hong Kong’s monetary authority earlier this week about “excessive exuberance” around stablecoins. OSL, which pivoted fully into digital assets in 2023, has been aggressively expanding. It now holds an exchange license in Australia and has completed acquisitions in Japan and Europe. OSL Group (HKEX: 863) has successfully completed a US$300 million equity raise — the largest public equity financing in Asia’s digital asset sector to date. According to OSL CFO Ivan Wong, this milestone reflects strong investor confidence in OSL’s strategy and will further… pic.twitter.com/IEugUVoIc6 — OSL (@osldotcom) July 25, 2025 The company is also investing in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, converting traditional instruments like bonds and equities into digital tokens. The stablecoin bill’s imminent implementation has positioned Hong Kong as a key player in the global race to regulate and attract institutional stablecoin activity. Last year, OSL Digital Securities introduced Toncoin ( TON ) into its over-the-counter (OTC) trading services to extend its offers to professional investors. In 2023, Interactive Brokers, an automated global electronic broker, expanded cryptocurrency trading for retail clients in Hong Kong in collaboration with OSL. Hong Kong Announces New Digital Asset Policy Hong Kong has unveiled its second major policy statement on digital assets, placing stablecoin regulation and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization at the core of its strategy to become a global fintech hub. The new “LEAP” framework focuses on legal clarity, ecosystem growth, real-world adoption, and talent development, with a stablecoin licensing regime set to launch on August 1. The government also plans to regulate tokenized government bonds and ETFs, paving the way for secondary market trading of these products on licensed digital asset platforms. It aims to expand tokenization efforts into sectors like metals and renewable energy, highlighting use cases such as gold and solar panels. As reported, professionals working in the crypto and hedge fund sectors are playing a key role in supporting Hong Kong’s residential rental market , which continues to struggle due to weak traditional demand sources.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.026386+6.02%
Core DAO
CORE$0.5549+0.92%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000029--%
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0.008619+2.12%
Major
MAJOR$0.16698-2.58%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/25 13:29
Christie’s Brokerage Firm Launches New Crypto Real Estate Division: Report

Christie’s Brokerage Firm Launches New Crypto Real Estate Division: Report

Luxury brokerage Christie’s International Real Estate, affiliated with the renowned Christie’s auction house, has unveiled a dedicated crypto division. The firm has created a specialized team of lawyers, analysts, and crypto experts to handle digital asset transactions, the New York Times reported on Thursday. Christie’s CEO Aaron Kirman said that the division was launched after closing several high-profile crypto transactions. One notable deal involved the purchase of a $65 million property in Beverly Hills using Bitcoin . “The trend was obvious — crypto is here to stay. It’s only going to get bigger over the next few years,” Kirman told the Times. The crypto division will facilitate high-value real estate deals without banks or fiat. Christie’s $1B Worth Real Estate Portfolio Kirman said that he now has a portfolio of homes worth more than $1 billion, whose sellers are willing to accept crypto. Included in the portfolio is Invisible House in Joshua Tree, priced at about $18 million with a design featuring reflective walls. According to Kirman, crypto could account for more than one-third of all residential property sales in the US within five years. Chris Hanley, the owner of Invisible House said that crypto payments “signals an openness to innovative buyers,” including crypto millionaires looking for real-world assets to diversify. Crypto Milestone Signals ‘Speculative to Serious’ Portfolio Shift The crypto space is experiencing a trifecta of regulatory clarity, macro easing, and corporate adoption, driving institutional adoption. The shift is pushing crypto from speculative asset to serious portfolio contender, James Harris, the newly appointed CEO of Tesseract Group of digital asset firms, told Cryptonews. “The recent U.S. ‘Crypto Week’ breakthroughs — especially the passage of the GENIUS Act (now signed into law) and the movement of the CLARITY and Anti-CBDC bills through Congress — have acted as a major catalyst,” Harris noted. “These developments mark a shift away from regulation-by-enforcement and toward clear, supportive frameworks, which has emboldened institutional investors.” Further, broader economic conditions and corporate treasuries are also helping push crypto as a natural beneficiary, he added.
Major
MAJOR$0.16698-2.58%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1643-6.43%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10002-1.69%
SphereX
HERE$0.000356-1.11%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04629+1.33%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/25 13:27
Voltage CEO: By 2028, Lightning Network may handle at least 5% of global stablecoin transactions

Voltage CEO: By 2028, Lightning Network may handle at least 5% of global stablecoin transactions

PANews reported on July 25 that according to Cointelegraph, Graham Krizek, founder and CEO of Voltage, a lightning network payment service provider, said in an interview that with the popularity
Voltage Finance
VOLTAGE$0.00008683+0.05%
MAY
MAY$0.05401-0.22%
Share
PANews2025/07/25 13:22
BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF becomes third-fastest ETF to reach $10B milestone

BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF becomes third-fastest ETF to reach $10B milestone

BlackRock’s iShares Ethereum Trust has reached $10 billion in assets under management, just one year after its launch. The milestone makes ETHA the fastest non-Bitcoin ETF to reach that threshold and the third-fastest overall in U.S. ETF history, behind only…
U Coin
U$0.01185-1.82%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0006396+3.71%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001271--%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/25 13:17

Trending News

More

Mine Smarter with Just Your Phone: The IOTA Miner App Is Now Live

A user lost about $120,000 in WBTC after signing the "increaseApproval" phishing transaction

Crypto market observations for the week (July 7-13): The reciprocal tariff war has made great progress, both buying and selling are booming, and BTC consolidates and accumulates strength to rise sligh

PayPal to allow US merchants to accept over 100 cryptocurrencies

Is crypto lending making a comeback?