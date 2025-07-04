2025-07-28 Monday

Telegram’s blockchain developer joins unicorn ranks at $1b valuation

The Open Platform’s billion-dollar milestone marks a maturing moment for the TON ecosystem, which is leveraging Telegram’s 900M users to make crypto as seamless as texting. With $28.5 million fresh funding, TOP is betting big on blockchain’s mass-market moment. On…
BoE Governor Warns Stablecoin Boom Could Undermine Monetary Trust – Central Banks on Alert

Key Takeaways: BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said the definition of a reserve currency is shifting, now centered on liquidity and safety rather than convertibility. He warned that stablecoins could weaken monetary trust if widely adopted outside regulatory frameworks. Bailey called on central banks to reassess their role amid payment innovation and cross-border liquidity risks. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey cautioned that emerging digital forms of money, including stablecoin, could introduce risks to the financial system if not properly regulated. According to remarks published on July 3 from Bailey’s speech at the Andrew Crockett Memorial Lecture, the concept of a “reserve currency” has evolved over time and now depends less on a fixed monetary anchor and more on the presence of secure, liquid assets such as U.S. Treasuries and the provision of contingent liquidity by central banks. Stablecoin Growth May Disrupt Financial Trust He noted that the use of reserves has shifted from backing currency convertibility to preserving financial stability in the face of capital flows. “First, at least for the large economies, it could be asked today, what is the point of official reserves?” he said. He argued that in current conditions, reserves serve to support liquidity in moments of stress, not to manage currency pegs. Bailey added that any changes in the structure of money, such as the introduction of private stablecoins, should be monitored closely for potential effects on monetary trust and the “singleness of money.” “If, for instance, stablecoins emerge as a new form of money, we have to decide how to ensure the singleness of money and therefore trust in money in this world, and what role the notion of reserve currency should play here,” he said. The Monetary Policy Committee voted by a majority of 6-3 to keep interest rates at 4.25% Find out more: https://t.co/rcGJUYFkWZ pic.twitter.com/VkO9vZyjgS — Bank of England (@bankofengland) June 19, 2025 Bailey Flags Risks to Monetary Unity He framed these developments as a challenge for central banks, especially if stablecoin gains widespread use outside regulated frameworks. Bailey said future work should focus on defining the role of reserve currencies in systems where new payment technologies may bypass traditional oversight. Bailey emphasized the adaptive nature of the reserve currency concept and the need for clarity in how these terms are applied in future monetary systems. Some regulators are warning that uncoordinated adoption of stablecoins could lead to fragmented monetary systems. Without shared rules, private tokens might circulate outside central oversight, weakening policy tools and complicating cross-border financial stability measures. Interoperability is also under review. Authorities are assessing how stablecoins can maintain consistent value while meeting legal and risk standards. This includes deciding whether such instruments should be treated as part of the official monetary system or kept in separate frameworks. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What does Bailey mean by the “singleness of money”? He refers to the idea that all money used in an economy should be interchangeable at face value and backed by a common framework. Multiple forms of money without unified standards could compromise this trust. What role do central bank swap lines play in reserve currency status today? Swap lines and repo facilities provide liquidity backstops that reinforce the dollar’s reserve currency role, especially in stressed conditions, replacing gold or pegged exchange rates from earlier systems. Is there any precedent for privately issued money disrupting state monetary systems? In the 19th century, U.S. banks issued their own notes, leading to instability and prompting the creation of a national currency framework. Stablecoins raise comparable risks in a digital context. Could stablecoins be integrated into official reserves? It’s theoretically possible, but they would need to meet high standards for security, liquidity, and legal clarity. Most current stablecoins do not meet these thresholds.
In 2025 USD saw the worst performance since 1973. What challenges does the American dollar face these days?

The dollar had the worst start of the year since 1973, analysts say. Its value against other fiat currencies drops as the world’s confidence in the U.S. policies declines. What challenges does the American dollar face these days, and what…
Tornado Cash co-founder keeps testimony plans unclear ahead of trial

Roman Storm is scheduled to appear in a New York courtroom for his criminal trial on July 14, facing money laundering and conspiracy charges.
Senator Cynthia Lummis introduces crypto tax bill

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis has introduced a cryptocurrency tax legislation proposal aimed at enacting a comprehensive digital asset tax framework in the United States. Lummis, who leads the Senate Banking Committee’s digital assets subcommittee, unveiled the crypto tax proposal on…
US Senator Cynthia Lummis drafts standalone crypto tax bill

The Wyoming Senator seeks to end double taxation and add clarity to the tax treatment of crypto staking, mining, and lending transactions.
Tether seals MoU with Adecoagro to mine Bitcoin with renewable energy

Tether plans to collaborate with Latin America sustainable production company Adecoagro to use renewable energy in Bitcoin mining in Brazil. Tether, the company behind the stablecoin Tether (USDT) and a major player in the crypto industry, has revealed a memorandum…
RICH Miner simplifies cloud mining with real-time passive returns

As crypto investors seek low-risk ways to grow their assets, RICH Miner offers a secure, user-friendly cloud mining platform with verifiable daily returns. #sponsored
Dow Jones gains 344 points while S&P 500, Nasdaq hit new highs on strong jobs data

U.S. indices reach record levels as strong jobs data boosts optimism on the economy.
IRS division failed to meet standards for seizing crypto, says watchdog

Based on an evaluation between December 2023 and January 2025, the IRS Criminal Investigation did not always follow guidelines around seizing and holding crypto in cases.
