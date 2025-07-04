MEXC Exchange
Crypto News
2025-07-28 Monday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Stablecoin concept rebounded during the session, and Beijing North hit the daily limit
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Cailianshe, the concept of stablecoins rebounded during the session, Beijing Beifang hit the daily limit, and its stock price hit a new
PANews
2025/07/04 11:18
Bitcoin whales sold more than 500,000 Bitcoins in the past year, but ETFs and other institutions bought nearly 900,000 Bitcoins
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Yahoo Finance, 10x Research data showed that over the past year, Bitcoin holders (or "whales") have sold more than 500,000 bitcoins, worth


PANews
2025/07/04 11:10
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 4, 2025 – Dormant Whale Moves 10,000 BTC After 14 Years, Turning $7.8K into $1.09B
The crypto market is showing mixed signals today, with the total crypto market cap falling 2.9%. Bitcoin is up 0.5% over the past 24 hours, currently trading just above $109,000 after briefly crossing $110,300. Ethereum has held strong position, rising over 0.7% and trading above $2,570. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.






CryptoNews
2025/07/04 10:55
Most crypto sectors rose, while BTC and ETH fluctuated in a narrow range
PANews reported on July 4 that according to SoSoValue data, affected by factors such as the unexpected non-agricultural data in June, most of the crypto market sectors maintained a slight









PANews
2025/07/04 10:45
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2025.7.4)
What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?7/4 Update: Letsbonk.Fun's trading volume in the last 24 hours exceeds that of















PANews
2025/07/04 10:43
Meta proposes to acquire minority stake in venture capital firm NFDG
PANews reported on July 4 that according to the Wall Street Journal, Meta Platforms proposed to acquire part of the equity of venture capital firm NFDG, which was founded by



PANews
2025/07/04 10:41
Stablecoin market cap unlikely to hit $2 trillion by 2028: JPMorgan
In a note to investors on Thursday, JPMorgan Chase estimated that the stablecoin market could reach $500 billion by 2028, a modest prediction compared to popular forecasts of a $1-$2 trillion market capitalization increase over the same period.



Fxstreet
2025/07/04 10:40
Japan’s Minna Bank Explores Use of Stablecoins on Solana Platform in Fireblocks-Led Research
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Decrypt, Japan's first pure digital bank, Minna Bank, is exploring the use of stablecoins and digital wallets to support daily financial services



PANews
2025/07/04 10:22
FTX applies to the court for the implementation of the "restricted processing procedure", and China and other regions may lose their claims rights
PANews reported on July 4 that Sunil, a representative of FTX creditors, tweeted that FTX has applied for court approval to allow a new "restricted processing procedure" to be implemented
PANews
2025/07/04 10:10
Boshi Fund is suspected of planning stable currency business and publishing related job recruitment
PANews reported on July 4 that according to China Securities Journal, Bosera Funds (International) recently issued a recruitment notice for product managers in the field of virtual assets, requiring applicants






PANews
2025/07/04 09:51
Trending News
Mine Smarter with Just Your Phone: The IOTA Miner App Is Now Live
A user lost about $120,000 in WBTC after signing the "increaseApproval" phishing transaction
Crypto market observations for the week (July 7-13): The reciprocal tariff war has made great progress, both buying and selling are booming, and BTC consolidates and accumulates strength to rise sligh
PayPal to allow US merchants to accept over 100 cryptocurrencies
Is crypto lending making a comeback?